Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in the United Arab Emirates for the final leg of a two-country visit





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for a one-day visit. During his stay, he is due to meet with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to assess the growing bilateral relations between the two nations and hold wide-ranging talks, focusing on key energy areas. , food security and defence. He was welcomed by the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the foreign ministry said. Our two countries are engaged in a wide range of sectors such as trade, investment, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defense, security and strong ties between the peoples,” Modi said. As PTI reports, Modi’s visit to Abu Dhabi follows his successful two-day trip to Paris, where he attended the July 14 parade as a guest of honor alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. The visit to France was also marked by the signing of multiple agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between India and France. Meanwhile, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa yesterday displayed the colors of India’s national flag ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s official visit to the country.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE, the main focus areas are expected to be energy, food security and defence. The objective of the visit is to take stock of the progress made in bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly after the signing of an important trade agreement.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed between India and the UAE, has played a pivotal role in enhancing economic engagement between the two nations. Notably, this agreement was signed amid the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, underscoring the commitment to strengthen economic ties even during difficult times.

India and the UAE enjoy extensive collaboration across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, energy, food security, science and technology, education, financial technology, defense and security, and maintain strong people-to-people ties.

The Indian expatriate community in the UAE is the largest ethnic community, accounting for approximately 30% of the country’s population. According to UAE records in 2021, the estimated number of resident Indian nationals stood at 3.5 million.

