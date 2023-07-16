Trump’s latest attack on Fani Willis’ Georgia investigation is doomed





We could be just weeks away from seeing former President Donald Trump face another round of criminal charges. This time the threat comes from Georgia, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has spent the past 17 months probing Trump’s attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. And according to previous reports, she is aiming to decide whether to file any indictments between now and September 1.

In an attempt to ward off Willis, Trump’s attorneys filed a motion Thursday with the Georgia Supreme Court to have the district attorney disqualified from investigating him. The filing explicitly acknowledges how long their bid is and implicitly indicates how worried Trump is about facing another round of charges he potentially won’t be able to walk away from if re-elected.

Compared to his normal attempts to halt the legal process, Trump’s urging a court to act quickly takes on an air of desperation.

Earlier this week, a Fulton County Superior Court judge sat two grand juries, one of which will hear likely evidence in the case against Trump. This likely evidence includes the final report of a special grand jury that Willis convened last year to investigate whether Trump broke state law by trying to have Joe Bidens’ 2020 victory thrown out. The full report has yet to be made public, but in February, the foreman of the jury said in an interview with NBC News that the panel had recommended indictments against more than a dozen people, including maybe Trump.

By petitioning the Supreme Court of Georgia, Trump’s attorneys are seeking both to overturn that report and to secure a ruling that would bar Willis from using the evidence the special grand jury obtained in support of possible charges. But this isn’t the first time Trump has tried to disqualify her from the case, as his legal team filed a similar motion to quash the grand jury’s special report with Fulton County Superior Court in March. And just like the current Supreme Court filing, that earlier attempt included a kitchen sink of legal arguments thrown at the Willis inquiry, as my colleague Jordan Rubin has described.

But Judge Robert McBurney has yet to rule on that filing. Trump’s lawyers say that leaves him caught between the prolonged passivity of supervising judges and the impending indictment of district attorneys. Their argument in a nutshell: Willis and McBurney, who is also a respondent to the petition with Willis, are unfair to Trump. They then conclude that the only course of action is for the Georgia Supreme Court to not only skip the appellate courts, but get ahead of the original decision.

Compared to his normal attempts to halt the legal process, Trump’s urging a court to act quickly takes on an air of desperation. In the filing, his attorneys acknowledge that there have been no cases in which the Georgia Supreme Court has accepted a motion for original jurisdiction in the past 40 years. It also reflects the fact that, in a way, the threat of accusations from Willis is the biggest threat to him in the long run.

The Willis investigation presents a potential worst-case scenario for Trump.

The federal charges he faces in the Mar-a-Lago Classified Documents case are serious, that’s for sure. The same goes for the possibility of Special Counsel Jack Smith indicting Trump for his role in planning the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. But a conviction in either case wouldn’t necessarily bar Trump from serving as president if re-elected and as soon as he was sworn in, he could theoretically forgive himself even before a verdict was reached in either case. case.

There’s no chance of that happening in the silence case that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought against Trump in March. State-level convictions cannot be overturned using the presidential pardon power, which leaves him vulnerable on that front. But the legal argument Bragg used to pursue his case is relatively new and does not guarantee a conviction against the former president.

The Willis investigation presents a potential worst-case scenario for Trump. There is plenty of evidence at this point that points to his attempts to reverse Bidens’ victory, including his infamous call for officials to find 11,780 votes for him. There’s also the petty affair of his team recruiting a list of bogus voters to submit fraudulent Electoral College votes for him to Congress. Any case against Trump in Georgia has the potential to combine the seriousness of the Smiths case with the jurisdictional threat that Braggs poses into a massive legal problem.

The odds seem slim that Trump will succeed in this Hail Mary play. But the fact that he’s asking his lawyers to try anyway shows how determined he is to keep this case from moving forward. And in the meantime, time is running out before Willis potentially makes Trump’s summer much worse.

