Does Ozempic have any dangerous under-explored side effects?
In his new career ofDaily mailColumnist, Boris Johnson has a fraction of the responsibility placed on his shoulders as British Prime Minister during the Covid pandemic. Nevertheless, in his very first column for the newspaper, he managed to recommend a “miracle drug” appetite suppressant without warning his readers that he was under investigation by the Food and Drug Administration and the European Union. for association with suicidal thoughts.
Johnsons column, published on June 17, recalled how he had been surprised by the sudden weight loss in three of his former cabinet colleagues. The answer, he found out from one of them, was a drug called semaglutide, marketed under the brand name Ozempic. The former prime minister says he then visited a doctor who gave him a prescription for the drug, injecting it into his abdomen once a week in hopes it would stop his nightly raids of the fridge for the cheese and chorizo.
Initially, he writes, the drug helped him lose four or five pounds a week at the cost of making him sick. He stopped after a few weeks. Still, that didn’t stop him from recommending the drug to others with great zeal. “I don’t see anything morally wrong with using these drugs to help you lose weight, any more than there’s anything morally wrong with using an e-bike to climb the hill,” he wrote. “Even for us fat people, it turns out that satiety exists and science has discovered it.”
Maybe, but what science has managed to create is a class of drugs that has been linked to too many nasty and in some cases deadly side effects. There is a long history of “miracle” drugs that have proven to cause more trouble than they were worth. Seven years ago we published areviewinto twenty-five weight-loss drugs that had been approved by regulatory bodies between 1994 and 2003. Each of these drugs was subsequently withdrawn, primarily due to psychiatric and/or cardiovascular adverse effects. Deaths were reportedly associated with seven of them.
Following the withdrawal of these products, the industry began to develop different classes of weight-loss drugs: naltrexone-bupropion, phentermine-topiramate and lorcaserin. Yet they, too, turned out to be more trouble than they were worth. In a second review, we showed that the benefit-risk profile of these new drugs was no different from those previously withdrawn. Although they have proven effective in helping many people lose weight, this has come at the cost of an unacceptable level of adverse side effects, including nausea, vomiting, dizziness, tremors and high blood pressure. In the case of one of the drugs, side effects have been reported in one in eleven people who took it. After our review was published, Lorcaserin was taken off the market due to an increased risk of cancer.
The industry has now moved on to a third class of drugs, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists for weight loss, which include Ozempic (semaglutide) as well as another patented product Saxenda (which is a called liraglutide). Although evidence suggests that these drugs may promote weight loss, the potential harms of using these products are not widely reported or even studied in Britain. There are virtually no post-marketing trials examining their possible harms, although we do know that the FDA received sixty reports of suicidal thoughts in patients on semaglutide and seventy among those on liraglutide.
We’ve been waiting to see what happens next, but we don’t have much confidence in our regulatory system’s ability to assess the harms of new drugs. History suggests that today’s “miracle” obesity drugs may follow in the footsteps of those that came before them.
This article was originally published on The viewerUK website.
