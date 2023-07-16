Xi Jinping stresses promoting high-quality development of cybersecurity, informatization work – Xinhua English.news.cn





BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the need to thoroughly implement important directives from the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on strengthening the power of China in cyberspace and vigorously promote the development of high-quality work related to cybersecurity and informatization. Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction on work related to cybersecurity and informatization. Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, China has made significant progress in work related to cybersecurity and informatization, and the Party’s leadership on this work has been strengthened in all areas, Xi said. Xi. He said China has established an integrated cyberspace management system, and its cybersecurity system and capability are constantly improving. The country has accelerated its efforts to enhance its self-reliance and strength in science and technology, while improving cyberspace governance based on law, Xi said, adding that new progress has been made in strengthening of China’s power in cyberspace. He indicated that the important role of work related to cybersecurity and computerization is becoming prominent in the new era. Xi stressed adhering to several principles, including leading the Party on cyberspace affairs, developing cyberspace for the people, and adopting an Internet governance path for the people. Chinese characteristics. He also stressed the need to coordinate development and security, strengthen the capacity to ensure the country’s cybersecurity, and promote building a community of shared future in cyberspace. Vigorous efforts should be made to push forward the high-quality development of cybersecurity and informatization-related enterprises and achieve new progress in enhancing China’s strength in cyberspace, thereby making new contributions to the building a modern socialist country in all aspects and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts, Xi said in the statement. A national meeting on work related to cybersecurity and informatization was held on Friday and Saturday in Beijing. Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Xi’s instruction was conveyed by Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier, who also attended the meeting. END (Xinhua/Ding Haitao) (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

