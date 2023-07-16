Trump looking for a running mate to attract female voters





A Times report has shed light on former US President Donald Trump’s plans to recruit a female vice presidential candidate as his running mate if he wins the 2024 Republican nomination. Trump has parted ways with his former vice -President Mike Pence after rejecting his attempt to delegitimize swing states that voted for his opponent Joe Biden.

In recent years, Trump and his supporters have sporadically vilified Pence, who has now launched his bid for the Republican presidential nomination. However, his campaign languishes in third place behind Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Who could be Trump’s running mate?

The Times report suggested three names Trump could associate with: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Elise Stefanik and Kristi Noem. Of these three, Greene and Stefanik are fierce pro-MAGA stalwarts. Last month, they introduced measures in the House to try to reverse Trump’s two impeachments.

However, experts are of the opinion that they are too committed to the MAGA campaign that they could end up further ostracizing a neutral electorate. On the other hand, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is hailed as the most attractive to the general electorate. She is not only a staunch Trump loyalist, but also has administrative experience as Governor since 2019. Much to the delight of Trump and his supporters, she has supported several right-wing measures.

Why does Trump want a female running mate?

By choosing a running mate, Trump wants to improve his appeal to undecided young female voters. Analysis of the 2020 elections showed that he performed poorly among female voters. He was far behind the support garnered by Joe Biden. Although his support among female voters is significantly higher this time around, 44% from 39% last year, he still trails Biden.

Watch: Former US President Donald Trump returns to YouTube

He hopes that a running mate could further increase his popularity with young women and therefore his chances of winning the 2024 elections.

Trump’s favorite choice

Trump would like to have a running mate who is unquestionably loyal and does not have the ambition to overshadow his boss while contenting himself with background roles.

The Times quoted Frank Luntz, a Republican pollster, as saying in this regard: The vice president usually doesn’t matter, but when the president turns 80, that makes the choice more meaningful.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/trump-looking-for-female-running-mate-to-extend-appeal-to-female-voters-615946 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos