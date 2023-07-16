Indian PM Modi arrives in UAE and holds bilateral talks with President Mohamed





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday July 15 and met with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “I am grateful to Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for meeting me at the airport today,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Modi received a welcoming ceremony, following which several bilateral energy and defense-focused talks and other events were held in honor of his visit. Modi’s visit to the UAE comes after concluding a two-day visit to France. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Indian Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said: “He (Modi) will meet the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We have all seen an important transformation taking place. in India-UAE relations. Bilateral trade is currently very strong, $85 billion between India and UAE.” Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had last met in June in Abu Dhabi when the Indian Prime Minister visited the United Arab Emirates on his return from the G7 summit in Munich. In February, the two countries held a virtual summit. During the summit, Modi and Mohammed expressed deep satisfaction with the continued growth of bilateral relations across all sectors. One of the major highlights of this summit was the signing and exchange of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. The deal would provide significant benefits to Indian and Emirati companies, including better market access and reduced tariffs. Two Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) were also signed between the two countries. Modi wraps up his visit to France, calls it memorable Modi embarked for the United Arab Emirates after concluding his two-day visit to France. “This visit to France was memorable. It was made even more special because I had the opportunity to participate in the celebrations on July 14. To see the Indian contingent obtain a place of honor in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France for the exceptional warmth and hospitality,” he tweeted. Modi was the guest of honor at the July 14 military parade. On Friday, Modi and Macron watched French and Indian soldiers march down the tree-lined avenue of the Champs-Élysées in Paris, while French-made Rafale fighter jets bought by India in 2015 took part in a flyover at the above the Arc de Triomphe. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/indian-pm-modi-arrives-in-uae-to-take-part-in-bilateral-talks-with-president-mohamed-615873 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos