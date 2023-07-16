In the three dimensions of Turkey to change the tone on the Swedish candidacy for NATO





ANKARA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s surprise green light for Sweden to join NATO is likely to bring economic and defense gains. Turkey is dragging its feet, citing Swedish governments’ perceived tolerance of the activities of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the network of Pennsylvania-based Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen in its territory. Erdogan has insisted that successive Swedish governments crack down on pro-PKK cadres and Gulenists. A series of Koran-burning protests in the Swedish capital in recent months has further complicated talks between Ankara and Stockholm. Yet in a surprising twist, after two rounds of trilateral meetings with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Erdogan announced on Wednesday that he will refer Sweden’s bid to Turkey’s parliament for ratification. THEPress release of the meeting called for the removal of restrictions on defense trade between member countries, as well as the creation of a new NATO special coordinator for the fight against terrorism. Erdogan is likely to push for a Turkish diplomat to fill the post to increase his influence within the alliance. The statement also said that Stockholm would help Turkey update its customs union with the EU and liberalize visas for Turkish citizens traveling to Europe. Defense, economic gains Besides the Swedish commitments, three major considerations seem to have played an important role in Turkey’s change of tone. The main driver seems to be the positive signals Erdogan has received from Washington about a green light from Congress for new Turkish F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits from the Biden administration. In 2019, the United States removed Turkey from the advanced F-35 program, prompting the Turkish side to opt for the less advanced but still capable F-16s. Another incitement is Turkey’s long-standing demand that its NATO allies lift all defense sales embargoes against Ankara. Sweden and Finland have lifted de facto arms embargoes imposed on Turkey’s military operations against Syrian Kurdish groups. Canada has frozen talks with Turkey on lifting export controls on Ankara’s military support for Azerbaijan during a 2022 war with Armenia, but it signaled this week that talks would resume. Reuters reported this week that Canada has also agreed to resume talks on lifting export controls on drone parts. Erdogan is also trying to build up goodwill to secure investments from Western countries and other cash-rich Western allies, especially Arab countries in the Persian Gulf, to help Turkey’s beleaguered economy. Furthermore, Erdogan’s last-minute efforts to add Turkey’s EU bid to the NATO negotiations are likely to oil the wheels of the customs union talks between Ankara and Brussels. Ankara has pushed to expand the scope of the treaty. not clear yet Even after this major step, Turkey, Sweden and NATO are still unclear. Turkey’s parliament is expected to go into vacation for two months soon. If Ankara sees no progress on its demands, it could again slow down or halt the process. As for relations between Ankara and Moscow, crisis management seems to be underway. Those ties may have cooled over the past two weeks due to Erdogan’s strong embrace of Ukraine’s NATO membership. But the Turks and Russians have too many issues on which they must continue to cooperate: the grain agreement with Ukraine, Turkish exports to Russia, Russian tourists spending billions of dollars in Turkey, Turkish imports energy from Russia and the end of the civil war in Syria. Either way, despite what the pro-Erdogan media say at home, the Turkish president is unlikely to revive his country’s EU bid. Both the EU and Turkey lost the will and interest in full membership in the mid-2010s as Ankara’s commitment to democracy and the rule of law began weaken as mass migration from the Middle East and North Africa upset European voters. As Al-MonitorsAmberin Zaman pointed out, the latest Turkish move represents neither a rapprochement with the West nor a diversion from Russia.

