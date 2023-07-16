From Louvre dinner to vegetarian menu, PM Modis France’s trip saw many special gestures from Macron





During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to France, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a banquet at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The event took place on the French National Day and over 200 guests gathered to honor PM Modi. Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron personally welcomed the Prime Minister to the museum. In his speech during the dinner, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the strong bond and shared values ​​between India and France. The banquet was a unique opportunity for guests to enjoy a private preview of several renowned works of art, as the museum is closed to the public for the occasion, although it usually attracts large numbers of visitors on this day. special. Breaking with their usual protocol, the Louvre Museum, renowned for its collection of world-famous works of art, served as the venue for a banquet in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a special gesture orchestrated by President Macron . This marked a significant event as the museum had not held a banquet since 1953, which had been held in honor of Queen Elizabeth. President Macron’s banquet for Prime Minister Modi included several notable elements. A distinctive touch was the yarn used for the menu, which featured the colors of the Indian tricolor, departing from the usual practice of using only French colors. Additionally, the menu itself has been carefully crafted to offer a specially curated range of vegetarian delights, adding a unique twist to the evening’s dining experience. Day 2 of PM Modi in Paris As guest of honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the July 14 parade on the occasion of the French National Day, following an invitation from President Emmanuel Macron. The grand parade, held on the iconic Champs-Élysées in Paris, took place under clear skies and featured the participation of contingents from the Indian Armed Forces. This year takes on additional significance as it marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France. In a joint press conference with Prime Minister Modi, President Macron shared his vision for future student plans, expressing the wish to send 30,000 French students to India by 2030. He highlighted the importance of focusing on young people and ensuring a youth-friendly visa policy. Indians interested in pursuing higher education in France. The press conference took place at the Elysée, where the media had the opportunity to hear these remarks. On the second day of his visit to France, Prime Minister Modi held talks with opinion leaders and business figures. He met the famous aerospace engineer and pilot Thomas Pesquet, as well as Leena Nair, CEO of Chanel. Additionally, PM Modi had the pleasure of meeting Charlotte Chopin, a future centenarian who is a dedicated yoga practitioner.

