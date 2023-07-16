The Observer’s take on the failure of NATO summits to offer Ukraine membership | Observer Editorial





Volodymyr Zelenskiy must have put on a good face after being accused of ingratitude by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, but last week’s NATO summit was a disappointment for the Ukrainian president and the embattled country he directed. NATO’s repeated failure to come up with an unambiguous timetable for kyiv’s full membership will be seen by the Kremlin as weak betting coverage. It will likely be exploited in future talks to end the war. True, Ukraine has received promises of long-term support, more arms and assistance from the G7, and the halfway house of a Ukraine-NATO council. Were going nowhere. You’re stuck with us, joked US President Joe Biden. But Zelenski’s dedicated laugh seemed a little forced. Sincere as he is, Biden is not sure he will keep his promise. Eighteen months from now, American politics under a less supportive Republican successor could look very different. Like a poor man at a party, Zelenskiy was instead forced to witness an orgy of complacency from NATO leaders. The trigger was the apparent decision by Recep Tayyip Erdoan, President of Turkey, to lift his veto on Sweden’s membership of NATO which, when last checked, was not being bombed by Russia. NATO says Stockholm’s membership in the club will enhance security for all its members. This thought must give Ukrainians a feeling of warmth inside. Hailing the deal with Sweden as proof of NATO unity, Biden praised Erdoan effusively, praising him for his courage, leadership and diplomacy. Coinciding with Turkey’s release of Ukrainian prisoners held in its custody by Russia and some unusually friendly exchanges between Erdoan, the EU and Ankara’s old enemy Greece, the whole talk was of a sudden, pro-Western slant by the notoriously insurmountable Turkish leader. Unfortunately, NATO leaders seem to have taken the plunge. Hours after giving Sweden the go-ahead, Erdoan warned that joining would require the approval of Turkish MPs, a possibly lengthy process. Still, the parliament is dominated by Erdoan supporters, so any delays will be on him. It has also become clear that the tacit quid pro quo is the sale to Turkey of US F-16 jet aircraft the same jets that are denied to Ukraine, which actually needs them. The most powerful military alliance in the world should engage more forcefully in the defense of the Ukrainian people NATO’s joy was also tempered by the belated realization that Erdo’s unexpected kindness at the top did not report a break with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he maintains friendly relations for pragmatic reasons of national and personal interest. Turkey has rejected Western sanctions against Moscow and has boosted bilateral trade since the start of the war. Turkish exports nearly doubled to about $4.9 billion ($3.74 billion) in the first half of this year. Erdoan said last week he was ready to help Ukraine continue grain shipments through the Black Sea, and Turkey continues to sell drones to kyiv. Yet, at the same time, Russia remains Ankara’s leading natural gas supplier. Putin reportedly postponed billions of dollars in gas payments until May’s presidential election, which Erdoan won. About 6 million Russians will visit Turkey this year. One of them should be Putin himself. Crucially for Erdoan, the superficial improvement in relations with the West could help him revive Turkey’s mismanaged and struggling economy. Yet, given its ongoing double-dealing on Russia, this kind of additional bargaining does nothing on the whole to bolster Euro-Atlantic security in any tangible way. Likewise, the leaders’ statement strongly condemned Putin’s unlawful war of aggression, but the summits offered no new ideas. on how to stop it. It’s disappointing. The most powerful military alliance in the world could and should engage more directly and forcefully in the defense of the Ukrainian people against Russia’s criminal predators. By this urgent measure, the Vilnius summit was a flop.

