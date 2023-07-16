Trump tells DeSantis to ‘go home’ to Florida





WEST PALM BEACH, Florida. Former President Donald Trump urged his main rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, to “go home” to his state during a speech at the Turning Point Action conference here on Saturday.

“We totally dominate DeSantis here in Florida,” Trump said. “So we want him to go home and take care of the insurance because you have the best insurance in the country.”

Trump, who leads DeSantis by a wide margin in national polls for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race, has addressed this concept before. But it was the first time he accused DeSantis of neglecting his duties since the Florida governor officially entered the Oval Office contest in May.

Specifically, Trump took aim at a recent exodus of insurance companies that Florida’s chief financial officer blamed on companies “playing politics.”

The former president’s remarks were delivered to a ballroom packed with several thousand attendees at a conference convened by Turning Point Action, a conservative nonprofit that spun off from Trump’s MAGA movement and aims to engage voters in the political process.

A spokesperson for DeSantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s attack.

While DeSantis is Trump’s main rival for the nomination, the Florida governor’s poll numbers have stagnated in recent months. Trump leads DeSantis, 53% to 21%, in the Real Clear Politics average of recent national surveys, with no other double-digit nominee.

DeSantis, who on Saturday announced he has raised $20.1 million in the first six weeks of his campaign, has tried in recent days to reassure key supporters that he can defeat Trump. In a July 6 memo to “friends and family” obtained exclusively by NBC News, the DeSantis campaign wrote that she was “ready to win this marathon.”

But the memo also highlighted the challenges for DeSantis. The campaign pledged not to spend precious campaign dollars in later voting states as it focuses on the top four in the primary calendar, and the memo promised Sen. Tim Scott, R.S.C. , seen as a possible threat to DeSantis in some early states, will soon receive “appropriate scrutiny.”

Jonathan Allen

Katherine Koretski contributed.

