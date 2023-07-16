UK defense secretary ‘to resign before next government reshuffle’

Text size





British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in an interview published on Saturday that he would step down in the next cabinet reshuffle and would not contest the next general election.

Wallace, 53, has been a leading figure in Western allies’ support for Ukraine against Russia and was the UK’s choice to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as NATO secretary general.

But he failed to win crucial US backing to succeed him, and Stoltenberg has now extended his term as head of the alliance.

‘I won’t stand (as an MP) next time,’ he told The Sunday Times.

The newspaper said Wallace informed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last month of his intention not to run in the general election, which is due to be held by the end of next year.

He said he would not resign as an MP “prematurely” and force a by-election, but would resign as defense secretary before the next cabinet reshuffle, due before September, added the weekly.

The decision was not because he thought the Tories, currently trailing the main opposition Labor in the polls, would lose, but because his constituency in the North West of England was being scrapped due boundary changes, he said.

Wallace, an outspoken former British Army officer, has served in the British Parliament for 18 years and is the longest-serving Conservative Defense Secretary since Winston Churchill.

He was the only senior minister to remain in the rocky transition from political ally Boris Johnson to short-lived Liz Truss and then Sunak.

He served as security minister under Theresa May before becoming defense secretary in 2019.

Wallace enjoyed strong support among Conservative rank-and-file members and was regularly tipped to be party leader, but never actively ran for the top job.

“It wasn’t for me,” he told the newspaper.

Wallace said he counts raising the defense budget by $24 billion ($31 billion) among his accomplishments and said higher defense spending will be crucial in the years to come.

He predicted that the world will be “much more dangerous, more precarious” by the end of the decade.

“I think we are going to find ourselves in a conflict. Whether it is a cold or a hot conflict, I think we will be in a difficult position,” he added.

The UK could be drawn into conflict in Africa against Islamist groups, he suggested, and expressed concern about the effects of Chinese expansionism in the South China Sea on regional politics and proliferation. nuclear.

On Ukraine, he said Russian President Vladimir Putin could “go wild” if he lost and seek new targets, for example against undersea cables carrying Western communications and energy supplies.

