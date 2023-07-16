The Iowa caucuses are six months away. Some Republicans fear Donald Trump is unstoppable





Early leaders don’t always win their party’s nomination, but a growing sense of Donald Trump’s inevitability worries some Republicans who are desperate for the party to continue. Some described a sense of panic or DEFCON 1 as it was said as they rushed to try and derail Trump and change the course of the race. But there is no clear plan or strategy for how to do this, and Trump’s critics are yet to rally around a single alternative candidate.

They are very concerned, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said of fellow Republican leaders who share his view that Trump’s renomination would be a disaster for the party next November. People expected us to have made more progress than we have at this point. Polls show that Trump regularly beats his closest rival by 20 to 30 points or more. »

Meanwhile, anti-Trump Republicans have yet to unite around an alternative, as Florida Governor Ron DeSantishas has struggled to build momentum, leaving many waiting to see if another viable alternative might emerge from the peloton. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott has drawn increasing attention.

Several groups that oppose Trump’s candidacy have started spending big bucks to weaken his support, even though they have yet to rally around another candidate. Win It Back PAC, a new independent super PAC linked to conservative Club For Growth Action, invested $3.6 million this month in a new ad that features an alleged Trump supporter who is fed up with the antics of past presidents. .

Conservative Americans for Prosperity Action, part of the network founded by the billionaire Koch brothers, has also sought to undermine Trump with door knocking and phone calls. The group says it has discovered in conversations with voters that Trump’s support is softer than most assume and that even those who identify as Trump supporters are concerned about his general election eligibility and open to an alternative. .

However, not everyone agrees with the anti-Trump strategy. Former GOP pollster Frank Luntz, who ran focus groups in Iowa, warned that such posts made Trump’s victory more likely because it turned him into a victim.

While his rivals spent Friday in Iowa at the Family Leadership Summit, Trump headed to Florida, where he will have the stage largely to himself at the annual Turning Point Action conference, a gathering of thousands of young conservatives.

While DeSantis has a years-long relationship with organizer Charlie Kirk and was featured at last year’s event alongside Trump and received a warm welcome from the crowd, DeSantis declined the group invitation, citing a scheduling conflict.

