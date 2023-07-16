Xi emphasizes advancing high-quality development of cybersecurity and informatization work





BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the need to fully implement the important guidelines of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on strengthening China’s strength in cyberspace and vigorously push forward the development of high quality of work on cybersecurity. and computerization. Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction on cybersecurity and informatization work. Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, China has made significant progress in cybersecurity and informatization work, with the Party’s leadership in this work being strengthened at all levels, Xi said. He said China has established an integrated cyberspace management system, and its cybersecurity system and capacity are constantly improving. The country has accelerated its efforts to enhance the autonomy and strength of science and technology while strengthening the law-based governance of cyberspace, Xi said, adding that new progress has been made to strengthen the China’s strength in cyberspace. He said the important role of cybersecurity and informatization work is increasingly important in the new era. Xi stressed adhering to several principles, including that the Party exercise leadership on cyberspace affairs, develop cyberspace affairs for the people, and embark on the path of Internet governance with Chinese characteristics. . He also stressed the need to coordinate development and security, enhance the country’s cybersecurity capacity, and promote the building of a community with a shared future in cyberspace. Vigorous efforts should be made to advance the development of high-quality cybersecurity and informatization enterprises, and make new achievements to strengthen China’s strength in cyberspace, thus making new contributions to building a a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts. , Xi said in the statement. A national meeting on cybersecurity and informatization work was held from Friday to Saturday in Beijing. Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Xi’s instruction was conveyed by Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier, who also attended the meeting. Xi’s instruction paved the way for advancing cybersecurity and informatization work in the new era, and should be implemented, Cai said. Cai called for strong efforts to implement the strategic arrangements made at the 20th CPC National Congress on cybersecurity and informatization work. In his summary speech, Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, called for promoting high-quality development of cybersecurity and informatization work to provide strong support for building China into a great country and achieving national rejuvenation.

