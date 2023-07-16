The NATO Summit and the Show Stealers

At the recent NATO summit in Vilnius, the world witnessed the presence of the leaders of the NATO member countries, but two leaders, for two different reasons, stood out as thieves of show. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey who, after a nearly year-long hiatus, agreed to advance Sweden’s membership as a NATO member and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine who n has sought no commitment for his country to join NATO, thus making Ukraine and the future of its war with Russia very uncertain and a big topic of discussion. The Turkish and Ukrainian lessons from the NATO summit have huge geopolitical implications for the world.

First, President Erdogan’s decision and why did it happen?

Turkey had little choice because 21 NATO member countries had already accepted Sweden’s membership as a NATO member and Turkey, which occupies a very important strategic position as a member of the nato could not have opposed Swedish membership indefinitely. What Erdogan has done as a far-sighted statesman is to tie Sweden’s bid for NATO membership to certain deliverables that Turkey must also receive in return. Erdogan showed only intention while the real approval will come from the Turkish parliament which his political party dominates. Thus, before the case is sent to the Turkish parliament, Erdogan is ready to obtain Western assurances and guarantees on issues that are of vital interest to him and his country. These include progress in Turkey’s bid for EU membership and the extradition of 130 terrorist suspects from Sweden who are believed to have links to the PKK and who supported the failed coup. of July 15, 2016 in Turkey.

President Erdogan also took advantage of his country’s geographical position and reminded NATO that Turkish air power is NATO’s anchor in the Black Sea region and that, given the circumstances , NATO’s interest in the region depends on a strong Turkish air force. How can these interests be served if Turkey does not receive the 40 F-16 fighter jets that the United States promised to provide? The same language spoken unconditionally by Turkey before was not understood by the United States; but now with a voting trump card for Sweden’s NATO membership in hand, Erdogan is asking the US on a reciprocal basis what it has been denied in a bilateral agreement. Turkey already has 79 F-16s in its inventory, making it the third largest country in the world with such a fleet. The last F-16 added to Turkey’s inventory dates back to 2012. Since then, Turkey had planned to induct 100 F-35s into its air force for which it had already paid $1.4 billion. in the USA ; but after purchasing the S-400 Air Def System from Russia, the Americans withdrew from the deal. Securing NATO’s interests, especially in the Black Sea region, depends on a strong Turkey and it seems that President Erdogan has been able to create that awareness in what many see as a functioning NATO. of brain death.

Turkey is not only a member of NATO, but it is also a Black Sea power and, like any power, Turkey seeks to increase its influence and control in the region. Apparently, President Erdogan’s action can be interpreted as an attack on the Russian-Turkish strategic relationship, but I think that given the advantages that Turkey is likely to derive from accepting Sweden’s membership in NATO , President Putin may view it as nothing but the inevitable geopolitics of a country. need.

Russia and Turkey have too much at stake for either to back down from their growing strategic partnership. Putin supported Erdogan in the 2016 coup and Erdogan also took a very balanced stance on the Ukraine issue. Turkey imports Russian oil, Russian tourists blow up its waning economy, Russia builds its only nuclear power plant and also helps play a crucial role in ensuring Turkey does not face Kurdish problems on its southern border.

Geopolitically, Putin’s great concern is to see the Baltic Sea turn into a NATO lake. But Finland had already become a member of NATO in April this year and Sweden’s membership was anticipated. Seeing this in geopolitical terms, Sweden’s loss in the long run is greater than its gain because it has practiced over 200 years of military non-alignment and suddenly after 200 years it wakes up to join an alliance and thus manufacture and create an enemy for itself. for insufficient reasons to make this choice. Unlike Ukraine, Russia currently has no territorial issues with Sweden or Finland and the two countries could have continued to remain non-aligned and neutral. Given their geographic proximity to Russia, casting their fate with NATO at this point may not be a wise choice. The big question both countries should be asking is whether manufacturing an enemy for themselves would suit them geopolitically at this point. Because the choice they made increases the challenges for Russia on its western front and it will now make Russia pay attention and do something about it in a geopolitical exchange.

The second show stealer of the NATO event was President Zelenskyy. He based his access to NATO on the basis of the Russian threat to his country, but the message he received at the NATO summit was that war against Russia and NATO membership were two separate processes. In fact, the Secretary General of NATO explained that if the war is lost, there will be no Ukraine to be granted NATO membership. This means that Ukraine will first have to win the war and then be granted NATO membership. West clearly wants this war to be considered a war between Ukraine and Russia and not a war between NATO and Russia. For NATO, Ukraine is a proxy state that can be used to wage a defensive war against Russia with specific goals – the recapture of Crimea by Ukraine and the overthrow of President Putin are two such goals.

Putin’s handling of the Yevgeny Prigozhin mutiny and the progress of the Ukrainian counter-offensive make it clear that winning this war will require something more for NATO than to wage a defensive war and subjugate the Russia in NATO encirclement. To do so would be to launch an offensive against Russia. Sweden at 32n/a NATO member does not support this plan or any other NATO member country. This leaves a big question unanswered: how will the war end?

Published in The Express Tribune, July 16e2023.

