



nuantara62.com – Dmitry Medvedev, former President of Russia, said former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to be treated by a psychiatrist because of his call to accept Ukraine into NATO. Medvedev said Johnson should be admitted to an asylum, where he could pose as a “tough guy, demanding World War III”. Medvedev’s comments came in response to Johnson’s proposal to expand NATO expansion into Ukraine. Read also: Kennedy accuses Biden of preparing the “war with Russia” Johnson in an opinion piece for the Daily Mail criticized NATO and said an invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance should be granted when allies agree and meet the conditions. Medvedev, now coming of age as deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, responded by criticizing Johnson and calling him a “stupid retiree”. He said Johnson should have played a role in the asylum among his colleagues. Also Read: Former Zelensky Assistant: Crimea Invasion Will Kill 200,000 Ukrainian Troops Johnson has been a strong supporter of Ukraine and has offered a military solution to the conflict with Russia. Some reports suggest he played a role in obstructing peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine in March last year. Moscow, which views NATO as a hostile bloc and opposes eastward expansion, sees Ukraine’s aspirations to join the alliance as a key reason for launching a military operation against Ukraine in here February 2022.

