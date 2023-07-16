The Turkish people will not allow the defeated July 15 coup to be forgotten, erased from memory: Erdogan





Marking Democracy and National Unity Day, Turkey’s President said the nation will not allow the July 15, 2016 coup to be forgotten and erased from memory no matter how much time passes, reports News.Az citing Anadolu Agency. At the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day commemoration ceremony in Istanbul on Saturday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the coup attempt was aimed at creating a division between the Turkish nation and Turkey. Turkish army. Türkiye on Saturday marked the seventh anniversary of the 2016 coup attempt rejected by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). Speaking at Turkey’s Heroes of the Century event, Erdogan said: “Just as we know traitors from FETO, we have also registered entities that support traitors in a way that will not be erased. of our memory”. Since its official designation in October 2016, each year the nation marks July 15 as the Day of Democracy and National Unity, with events held across the country to commemorate those who lost their lives defeating the putschists. and to remember the bravery of the nation. FETO and its US-based leader, Fetullah Gulen, orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 253 dead and 2,734 injured. “I respectfully commemorate all the brave individuals who have selflessly embraced martyrdom, without hesitation, for the preservation of our homeland’s security and the well-being of our nation, from our counter-terrorism efforts to operations in the beyond our borders,” Erdogan said. “I express my gratitude to all my brothers and sisters who have been honored with the title of veteran, on behalf of my country and my nation, and I wish them good health and a long and prosperous life.” Erdogan also expressed his gratitude to those who took to the streets from the first moments of the coup attempt, standing firm at critical moments and not allowing the putschists to prevail. The president said he prays to God for mercy on all “heroes” who have become “martyrs” defending the Turkish state, nation and independence. Erdogan also thanked those who prayed for Turkey’s security, as well as the country’s “true friends”. Stating that there are pivotal moments in the history of nations, Erdogan said, “July 15 is a milestone for us. This is one of the most important phases of our millennial struggle to make the Anatolian lands our homeland and of our 200-year struggle for survival. “I want to emphasize once again that on the night of July 15, we not only foiled a bloody and treacherous coup attempt, but also wrote a great epic that will be proudly and honorably told for generations” , he added. “We have declared to the whole world that the national will cannot be supported by tanks, artillery, guns and planes dropping bombs on civilians.” The resistance against the coup attempt is “the pride of the nation” and a “medal of honor”, he said. News.Az

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.az/news/turkish-people-will-not-allow-july-15-defeated-coup-to-be-forgotten-erased-from-memory-erdogan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos