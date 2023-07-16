Observer: Ganjar Pranowo has a character similar to Jokowi





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Political observer Kusnanto Anggoro sees one of the benefits of Bacapres Ganjar Pranowo namely having a character like President Joko Widodo. This is what makes the campus millennial group believe that Ganjar Pranowo is the perfect presidential candidate. This was stated by Kusnanto when he was a guest speaker at the release of the Indonesian Voting Institute (LPI) nationwide survey titled “Campus Millennial Choice Candidates” in Jakarta on Saturday (7/15/ 2023). “In my opinion, Ganjar’s superiority lies more in his character, which is almost close to that of President Jokowi,” Kusnanto said. Kusnanto also mentioned that Ganjar Pranowo’s advantage is that he has experience as a politician while working in DPR and regional chiefs. This experience is considered to have enabled Ganjar to outperform its competitors. “Although Anies also comes from the same background, the results of a survey of critical circles on campus show a different reality. Just like Prabowo Subianto, who can be understood because his experience has not been well tested as a than regional manager,” Kusnanto said. . Meanwhile, the Expert Council of the Habibie Indria Samego Center believes that the eligibility of presidential candidates is still dynamic, so there is no certainty yet. However, Indria hopes that whoever is elected will be compelled to continue the development of the Jokowi era as well as make improvements. “Whoever is elected can be accepted democratically and politically no party will suffer too much. The most important thing is that there must be continuation and improvement,” Indria said. We know that the latest LPI poll shows that Ganjar Pranowo, the future presidential candidate (Bacapres), is the ideal candidate for the millennial version of the campus. Ganjar outclassed its two competitors, namely Ketum Gerindra Prabowo Subianto and Bacapres Anies Baswedan. “Across all indicators measured, Ganjar excelled at 36.18%, Prabowo Subianto scored 33.75% and Anis Baswedan scored 30.07%,” said LPI Director Boni Hargens. The survey presents a number of indicators, namely background, integrity, competence, skills, leadership, nationalism and alignment with President Jokowi’s leadership. In terms of record, Ganjar excelled with 37.44%, followed by Prabowo Subianto with 34.38% and Anies Baswedan with 28.18%. Similarly with the aspect of integrity, Ganjar 36.27%, Prabowo Subianto 33.93% and Anies 29.80%. “Almost all indicators were wiped out by Ganjar Pranowo. The highest was the alignment with leadership indicator President Jokowi where 44.51% of millennials on campus considered Ganjar to be aligned with Jokowi’s leadership, Prabowo Subianto 34.61% and Anies Baswedan 20.89%,” Boni said. The national LPI survey was conducted July 5-11, 2023 and aims to explore Millennials’ views on the ideal presidential candidate. The campus millennials referred to in this survey are a group of highly educated young people (D3, S1, S2, S3) between the ages of 27 and 42 who consciously and actively observe national issues and hold independent opinions on political issues. that affect them occur before the 2024 elections, at least in the first half of 2023. The population of this survey is millennials on campus, such as master’s and doctoral students, researchers, teachers, academics, and campus scholars. The sampling technique used in this research is cluster sampling in which the subjects selected as samples are based on millennial clusters from each campus in the city or province. According to the sampling technique, the number of samples obtained was 700 respondents. The margin of error for this sample is 2.8% at a confidence level of ±97.2%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.republika.co.id/berita/rxvm3q330/pengamat-ganjar-pranowo-punya-karakter-mirip-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos