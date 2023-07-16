What did Prime Minister Modi offer French President Macron and other French leaders?





Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the French President Emmanuel Macron with a special gift during his two-day trip to France a sandalwood sitar. This remarkable replica of a musical instrument showcases the traditional art of sandalwood carving which has been a practice cherished in South India for countless generations. The decorative sitar features engravings of Goddess Saraswati, who holds the musical instrument known as the sitar (veena) and symbolizes knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom and learning. Additionally, the sitar bears an image of Lord Ganesha, the deity known for removing obstacles. Here is the list of gifts presented by PM Modi to hosts in France 1. Sandalwood Sitar for French President Emmanuel Macron During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France, he presented French President Emmanuel Macron with a one-of-a-kind gift: a replica sandalwood sitar. This exquisite musical instrument is meticulously crafted from pure sandalwood, showcasing the ancient art of sandalwood carving that has been prevalent in southern India for centuries. The replica sitar is adorned with intricate carvings of Goddess Saraswati, symbolizing knowledge and music, and Lord Ganesha, representing wisdom and the removal of obstacles. Additionally, the coin is beautifully illustrated with peacocks, the national bird of India, and embellished with a plethora of designs from Indian culture. The gift not only showcases India’s rich artistic heritage, but also serves as a symbol of cultural exchange and friendship between India and France. 2. Pochampally Ikat in a sandalwood box for Brigitte Macron, wife of presidents PM Modi offered a Pochampally silk ikat fabric, renowned for its vibrant colors and intricate patterns. Originating from the town of Pochampally in Telangana, India, this fabric represents India’s rich textile heritage. It was elegantly presented in a decorative sandalwood box, showcasing the craftsmanship and aromatic qualities of sandalwood. 3. Marble marquetry work table for Lisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France A stunning marble table showcasing the art of ‘marble inlay work’. This intricate skill consists of cutting and engraving semi-precious stones on marble, sourced from Makrana, Rajasthan, known for its high quality marble. The table has small pieces of semi-precious stones carefully placed in grooves, resulting in a beautiful and colorful masterpiece. 4. Hand-knitted silk cashmere rug for Yal Braun-Pivet, President of the French National Assembly PM Modi presented a soft hand-knitted silk rug from Kashmir. Known worldwide for its intricate knotted details and captivating colors, the rug has a unique characteristic of displaying different shades when viewed from different angles. Often colors tend to have a day and night variation in shades which seems to give the illusion of two rugs instead of one rug. 5. Hand-carved sandalwood elephant Ambavari for Gérard Larcher, President of the French Senate PM Modi has offered a decorative elephant figurine meticulously carved from pure sandalwood. These figurines symbolize wisdom, strength and good fortune, occupying a special place in Indian culture. They recall the harmonious link between nature, culture and art. Find more international news here

