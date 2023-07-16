Boris Johnson’s ‘green bus’ revolution in chaos as government admits plan costing millions isn’t working

A flagship pledge by Boris Johnson to make Britain’s bus services greener is facing new problems after the government admits an emissions-cutting scheme costing millions is not working.

Local councils have spent at least £45million since 2016 fitting older diesel buses with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) exhausts which are believed to reduce the amount of nitrogen oxides they emit.

But the Department for Transport has quietly written to local authorities in recent months to tell them it has suspended funding for the upgrade due to poor performance.

The decision comes after data collected in three cities, including Manchester last year, showed pollution levels had increased compared to 2021.

An urgent review is currently underway and the results are expected to be released in the fall.

The modernization program was meant to work as a stopgap while the government tries to roll out 4,000 green buses running on electricity or hydrogen by 2025.

A study in three cities, including Manchester, found pollution had increased despite modernizing buses with special exhausts (Picture: Jonathan Nicholson/NurPhoto/Getty)

Former Prime Minister Mr Johnson has pledged in 2020 as part of a £5billion flagship policy to boost easier and more affordable travel across Britain.

However, the policy is already floundering, with Transport Secretary Mark Harper being forced to admit in May that only 87 green buses are currently running outside London.

Now councils are facing new headaches in their bid to cut emissions and meet net zero targets due to the bombshell issue with the retrofit scheme.

It’s not yet known how many buses are affected or how much money has been spent upgrading them, but in 2016 the government said it had already spent around 20 million to upgrade more than 2,000 buses. And an additional 25 million to modernize buses in 14 local authorities was announced in 2019.

The real figure is likely much higher, as just one region, Greater Manchester, claims to have already spent nearly $18 million upgrading around 1,000 buses since 2015.

A report released this week by the regions air quality administration committee found that the government had carried out a study to quantify bus-related nitrous oxide and nitrogen dioxide emissions at the end of 2022 in three cities, including Manchester.

Monitoring indicated that retrofitted buses were not reducing emissions as expected, with significant variation in performance between bus models with different retrofit technologies, according to the report.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper recently admitted that only 87 green buses are on the roads outside London (Picture: Hannah McKay/PA Wire)

A letter sent by the Department of Transport to Greater Manchester Transport in April says funding has been suspended until a review is carried out, with results expected in the autumn.

We do not recommend further home improvement purchases until this research is complete, the letter states.

A similar letter was sent to Birmingham City Council, according to a freedom of information request by Route One magazine.

Councilors are furious at what appears to be a huge waste of public money, which they say has also left Greater Manchester struggling to finalize plans for a clean air zone.

Mark Roberts, a Lib Dem adviser in Stockport, told the committee it was incredibly frustrating that the government dropped this bus bomb on us the way they did.

Abdul Jabbar, a labor adviser at Oldham, added: To say that modernization isn’t working in the real world after spending millions of pounds of public money is simply unbelievable.

Where do they test these things?

Hundreds of vehicles have been retrofitted and they’re not getting the benefit at a cost of nearly $15 million, that’s taxpayers’ money.

A government spokesperson said: We are working closely with local councils to help them improve air quality, including using technology to help reduce emissions from buses.

We have suspended the deployment of bus retrofit technology and are conducting further research to understand the technology and determine how best to improve it.