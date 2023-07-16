PM Modi’s revised statement, Macron drops key points on defense deals

India and France have revised the joint statement originally released after bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, with the new version released on Friday omitting key details on ongoing defense agreements. These omissions included references to a roadmap on the joint development of a combat aircraft engine and the construction of three additional Scorpene submarines.

They also announced a roadmap for joint actions in the Indo-Pacific region, where the two nations are resident powers with vital stakes, and said they were finalizing an Indo-French development fund to jointly finance sustainable development projects by other nations in the region.

The joint declaration Horizon 2047: 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership, towards a century of Indo-French relations presents a roadmap for bilateral relations until 2047.

Key omissions

In its initial version, it had announced that India and France would continue unprecedented defense cooperation in advanced aeronautical technologies by supporting the joint development of a combat aircraft engine, specifying that a roadmap on this project would be prepared by the Defense Research Development Organization and French engine manufacturer Safran before the end of the year. However, the line on the roadmap has been removed in the revised statement.

The joint statement also welcomed the MoU between Mazagon Dock Limited and Naval Group for the construction of three additional submarines under the P75 program. However, the revised statement omitted the reference to additional Scorpene submarines and instead stated that India and France welcome the success of the first program to build Scorpene submarines (P75 Kalvari), a production model in India and the sharing of naval expertise between companies from both countries. India and France are ready to explore more ambitious projects to develop the Indian submarine fleet and its performance.

Indo-Pacific Roadmap

Pledging to work together in the interests of international peace and stability and reaffirming their commitment to a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, India and France declared that they had decided to pay the greatest attention and extend their cooperation to the Pacific, with the strong involvement of the French territories of New Caledonia and French Polynesia.

France’s overseas territories in the Indian and Pacific Oceans will play an important role in the Indo-Pacific partnership between the two countries, according to the statement. France is the only country with which India has undertaken joint patrols.

Our cooperation aims to guarantee our own economic and security interests; ensure equal and free access to global commons; building partnerships for prosperity and sustainability in the region; advancing the international rule of law; and, working with others in the region and beyond, to build a balanced and stable order in the region, with respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the Indo-Pacific road map.

Trilateral cooperation

Trilateral cooperation with like-minded partners in the region will be a key pillar of cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the joint statement said, including mention of the dialogue with the United Arab Emirates, in February 2023 at the ministerial level, as well as as with Australia, launched in September 2020.

India and France will work to set up the Indo-Pacific Triangular Cooperation Fund (IPTDC), intended to support innovations and start-ups on climate issues and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, resulting from third countries in the region. The two countries will jointly identify projects to be supported through the IPTDC Fund.

The two sides also agreed to expand cooperation in the fight against climate change and for environmental protection in the Indo-Pacific, and will offer sustainable development solutions to countries in the region through multilateral and third country initiatives.

Space cooperation

The space domain is another important area of ​​cooperation. In a press release on the deliverables of the visit, the French side said: “The scientific and commercial partnership is reinforced by several agreements between Frances CNES and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), in particular concerning reusable launchers; the finalization of the common Earth observation satellite, TRISHNA; the first phase of the constellation of maritime surveillance satellites in the Indian Ocean; and the protection of Indo-French satellites in orbit against the risk of collision.

Mr. Modi alluded to it in his remarks during the joint press release with Mr. Macron ahead of the bilateral talks, talking about Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) from space. The Quad, made up of India, Australia, Japan and the United States, also announced an Indo-Pacific MDA open to all like-minded countries.