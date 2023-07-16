Donald Trump brands the United States as a third world hell run by perverts and thugs





Donald Trump called the United States a third world hell run by perverts and thugs in his final campaign speech of 2024.

The one-term president told the Turning Point Action Conference in Florida that the American dream was dead under Joe Biden as he relentlessly mocked his predecessor.

The election will decide whether your generation will inherit a fascist country or a free country, Mr. Trump told the conference of young conservative activists on Saturday.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Getty Images)

Millions of illegal aliens have stormed our borders, it’s an invasion, like a military invasion. Our rights and freedoms are being shattered.

Your country is being turned into a third world hell run by censors, evil criminals and thugs.

And Mr. Trump has continued to paint a bleak picture of America in the year leading up to the next presidential election.

We are in big trouble, today the biggest threat to the outside is not the biggest threat. These are the sick, sinister and evil forces that are trying to destroy our country from within, he asserted.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Getty Images)

If you have the right leadership China is not a problem, if you have the right leadership Russia will not be a problem. They wouldn’t have done what they did, believe me, they never would have done it.

And he added: Your task, your calling, your historic mission is to liberate America from those communists, racists, Marxists, globalists and warmongers who want to plunder the future of our country.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Getty Images)

And Mr. Trump has also claimed that he intends to claw back colleges and stifle money from universities that are waging a Marxist assault on Western civilization itself.

After 50 years of leftist domination in universities, I will take bold steps to reclaim our colleges from the communist left. Anti-American radicals will no longer have a free hand to dominate our institutions of higher learning.

And he added: The days of subsidizing communist indoctrination are over.

Mr Trump also told the crowd at the event that he considers his indictments a great badge of honor.

Whenever radical left democrats accuse me, I consider it a great sign of honor and courage. I do it for you. I am on trial for you. Better me than you and I believe you represent over 200 million people, he said.

