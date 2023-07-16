Politics
China steps up military drills with Russia despite US sanctions
(Bloomberg) – President Xi Jinping has resisted crossing Washington’s red lines on arming the Russian war machine in Ukraine. But that hasn’t stopped China from approaching Moscow’s military in another way: direct engagement.
Bloomberg’s Most Read
China and Vladimir Putin’s armed forces conducted six joint military exercises together last year, with most of the data dating back two decades.
That accounted for two-thirds of all Chinese exercises with foreign military personnel in 2022, according to data compiled by the Center for the Study of Chinese Military Affairs at the United States National Defense University.
Five of the drills took place after Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, the data shows. Four of them were bilateral, while two were with US adversaries, including Iran and Syria.
Xi has every reason to preserve and strengthen China’s strategic alignment with Russia, said Alexander Korolev, senior lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of New South Wales in Australia. This is the most effective way to counterbalance American power.
As China steps up pressure on Taiwan, the self-governing island Xi has vowed to one day claim, the United States has expanded its military presence in Asia. It recently signed a defense pact with the Philippines and opened another base in Guam. China’s concerns over US military encirclement come as Russia protests North Atlantic Treaty Organization forces closing in on its borders.
In this context, Xi refused to condemn Putin’s war. Instead, China has provided economic and diplomatic shelter for Moscow by buying its products cheaply and through political engagement. So far, the Chinese leaders’ only overseas trip this year has been to Moscow.
At the same time, China has frozen high-level military dialogue with the United States over sanctions it imposed on Defense Minister Li Shangfu for a Russian arms purchase in 2018. The United States and China have not held joint exercises since 2020, and these involved disaster response. The risky interactions between their armies have raised fears that an accident could lead to a confrontation.
China and Russia have a tumultuous defense history that is marred by suspicion and includes a months-long conflict along their long border in the 1960s. The recent improvement in confidence came in 2015, after the United States United and Europe imposed sanctions on Russia for seizing Crimea the previous year.
These moves, along with US criticism of Beijing’s military expansionism in the South China Sea, have prompted both sides to seek other defense partners. This has caused some U.S. policymakers to express concern. China and Russia now have a de facto alliance, according to a February report to Congress.
Russia and China have conducted at least 36 exercises together following Putin’s annexation of Crimea, according to the NDU and a tally by Bloomberg News. That compares to just ten exercises in the decade to 2014.
Putin’s announcement in 2019 that Russia would help China build a system to warn of ballistic missile launches was unprecedented, Korolev said, and signaled a new degree of defense cooperation. Such systems require both ground radars and space satellites.
Putin and Xi have managed to ease, if not eliminate, the existing psychological and political obstacles to closer cooperation, he added.
political message
Exercises between Russia and China are generally smaller than those between the United States and its allies. The United States and the Philippines recently held their largest-ever exercises with more than 17,000 troops.
But China’s exercises with Russia are often loaded with political significance.
Their annual drills around Japan, for example, aggravate a democracy with which the two countries have a territorial dispute. In 2019, the air forces of both nations staged their first long-range bomber aerial patrols in the Indo-Pacific. Japan dispatched planes in response, while South Korea said the drills had entered its air defense identification zone. Both countries are key security partners for the United States.
On Saturday, China said Russia would soon send its naval and air forces to take part in an annual joint exercise taking place in the middle of the Sea of Japan. The People’s Liberation Army said the exercise aimed to enhance strategic coordination between the two armies, as well as their abilities to maintain regional peace and stability and respond to various security issues.
These exercises will become more frequent, more politically charged and will have similar political signal value, said Andrew Taffer, a research fellow at the NDU Center for the Study of China Military Affairs. This suggests the possibility that they are working together in ways that the United States and its allies find distasteful, even offensive.
While Russia and China have not conducted joint exercises around Taiwan, last month two Russian warships cruised along the islands’ east coast in a rare transit, before passing the island of Okinawa where there is a large American base. The ships were en route to a stopover in Shanghai.
Yet Putin’s war in Ukraine has exposed Moscow’s limitations as a potential military partner. That’s unlikely to discourage long-term ties because Xi doesn’t have a good surrogate, according to Elizabeth Wishnick, a political science professor at Montclair State University.
If there were to be a crisis or a conflict in Asia, she said, there is a chance that China and Russia could help each other.
Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read
2023 Bloomberg LP
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/china-intensifies-military-drills-russia-013132517.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China steps up military drills with Russia despite US sanctions
- Flash flood causes cars to fill with water after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Big Life series concludes with impactful visits
- Amazon Sale: Best deals under $999 on electronics accessories during Prime Day sale
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: How To Get A Motorola Razr 40 Ultra For 7,000 Off
- Big fan: actor R Madhavan praises Macron at a banquet in Paris | Latest India News
- NSE Files Violation Order Against Angel One
- Doha ready to host Asian youth table tennis championship
- Model Dele Allis Wag Cindy Kimberly stuns in sheer dress as fans ask to be my girlfriend
- Donald Trump brands the United States as a third world hell run by perverts and thugs
- PM Modi’s revised statement, Macron drops key points on defense deals
- Nation will not allow defeated July 15 coup to be forgotten, erased from memory: Turkish President Erdogan