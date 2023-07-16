Narendra Modi knows a real UCC will be an electoral disaster for him

Will all cousins ​​be allowed to marry, or nieces their maternal uncles? Or will this be prohibited for all in the new Uniform Civil Code (UCC), including communities currently exempt from the prohibition of Hindu marriage laws sapinda weddings? Should we all follow Christian family law when we want to divorce? Will the rules of the Muslim personal code apply in matters of inheritance and division of property with parents if one dies intestate or perhaps, Parsi reigns? Will everyone be allowed to enjoy the attractive Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) tax benefits? Or will it be abolished for all, uniformly? Will all Indians be forced to follow the customs of Santhal? Or those of the Naga? (By the way, even the The Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 does not apply in Nagaland).

Nothing is known as there is no publicly available draft of a UCC discussed by the BJP. What we do know is that the Modi government does not like diversity and sees diverse practices as a threat to the Indian Union. He said so in his affidavit to the Supreme Court in October 2022, in response to a UCC petition. The Union government has said that citizens of different religions and denominations adhering to different property and marriage laws are an “affront to the unity of the nation”. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also referred to separate laws for separate communities and said the country could not operate on a dual system. Curiously, this was not in a meeting or speech on the subject, but when addressing BJP workers in Bhopal. It is clearly in an electoral context that reference is made to the UCC.

But therein lies the catch. The BJP may be picking on an electorally indigestible bone. The point is that attempts to suddenly launch a UCC on all Hindus would also be a disaster. Maybe that’s why there’s no draft. In Uttarakhand, for example, where a committee has been set up by the BJP state government under the leadership of (retired) Justice Ranjana Desai, to create one for the state, there has been 13 months of consultations, 38 public meetingsbut no report yet.

The emphasis is on uniformity and not on progress or improvement or emancipation. So, what laws or laws will be imposed on the whole nation?

Directive or pprinciple?

While Section 44 of the Constitution contained in Part IV i.e. the Guiding Principles of State Policy speaks of a UCC, it is not justiciable and is merely an objective ideal. The Guiding Principles (Articles 36-51) are violated with impunity and often by the state on a daily basis. Just consider Article 43A, on the same page as the UCC, which reads: The State shall take measures, by appropriate legislation or otherwise, to ensure the participation of workers in the management of enterprises , establishments or other organizations engaged in any activity. industry.

Returning to Article 44, Dr BR Ambedkar had, in November 1948, considered a solution: that a voluntary offer could be the means of reaching a consensus on such diverse practices; a provision to begin with that the Code will apply only to those who declare that they are prepared to be bound by it, so that at the initial stage application of the Code may be purely voluntary [] so that the fear which my friends have expressed here will be quite nullified.

In fact, there is already a Special Marriage Act of 1954, which provides a legal framework for inter-religious and inter-caste marriages. In The intimate state, Perveez Mody has studied the protections (and fetters) afforded by law to those who turn their new forms of intimacy into marriage in the eyes of the state. A truly progressive approach would be to push the legal boundaries of the conception of intimacy and family relationships, ideally to break up caste endogamy and perhaps even annihilate caste. India needs a civil code that is uniformly progressive rather than uniformly regressive.

The BJP’s target may be Muslim, but enough groups that are part of the party’s electoral calculus, namely Tribals, Goans, North Easterners, Sikhs, Parsis and Christians, have pleaded their case and already want to get out of a sought-after unknown uniformity. be imposed. This opposition will spell disaster for the BJP if it pursues the case in an election year. This perhaps explains the timeline of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured a 12-member government delegation from Nagaland, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, that the government was considering exempting Christians and some pockets of tribal areas fall within the scope of the controversially proposed UCC. Nagaland State Government actually said so in an official press release on July 7. So appendix six, the exceptions box is already being cut out. Section 371 (A to J) provides exceptions for regions and persons. So once it is decided that there is a uniform, who will be exempt and who will not?

mechanics of it

The Law Commission is seen as the nodal body to work on the UCC to prepare something the BJP wants. But the Law Commission has already made it clear in paragraph 1.15 of a detailed 2018 report that a UCC is neither necessary nor desirable. To quote the full sentence, this Commission has therefore dealt with discriminatory laws rather than providing a uniform civil code which is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage. Most countries are now moving towards the recognition of difference, and the mere existence of difference does not imply discrimination, but indicates strong democracy. This is completely at odds with the one-size-fits-all approach sought by a majority government.

How much the BJP government cares about the sanctity of the Law Commission is clear from at least two facts.

First, it ignores the recommendations of its own appointees to the 21st Law Commission from 2018, saying that the UCC is banned and that personal laws should simply be asked to evolve from bad practice.

Second, this government has not bothered to appoint members to the 22nd Law Commission for years. The 22ndn/a The Law Commission has been a shadow commission for most of its three-year term. Notified on February 21, 2020, she remained vacant for two years and nine months of her three-year term. A president, Justice Rituraj Awasthi (retired), finally took office on November 9, 2022. His term has now been extended until August 2024.

When the 21st Law Commission released its questionnaire into the public domain in November 2016, it received more than 75,378 responses. This time, the 22ndLaw Commission has to deal with 46 lakh responses. What is the process for sifting through this? What is the process of reinventing the UCC wheel? Nothing is known.

Progressive Civil Code

In 2017, a draft progressive code has been prepared by a group of eight eminent personalities, including musician and writer TM Krishna, activist Bezwada Wilson, writer Mukul Kesavan, lawyer Dushyant Arora and actor Gul Panag, among others. They engineered the abolition of HUF, gender-neutral marriage and inheritance laws, which would give all biological, adopted, surrogate, legitimate and illegitimate children the right to inherit property.

The root of the problem is how Modi and his government view diversity. A good talking point for trips abroad, it was also mentioned in Paris on Thursday. But it is an affront to the unity of nations for internal affairs.

Like the many species of flora and fauna of the Amazon rainforest, India’s diversity is a do. But inclusiveness or wanting a healthy and plural pastiche is a law, which talks about what a society wants to do with its diversity. As a modern democracy in 1950, India was eager to embrace it. The same cannot be said for India 75 years later.

The problem with wanting a UCC is the obsession with the U. 2023 calls for a Progressive or a P, a PCC. But a majority BJP is keen to hold on to whatever it hopes to get from its base. Obviously the goal is to indulge in performative exclusion, in this case to tell its base that it has erased Muslim personal law.

BJP would also like to say that they have been able to impose uniformity of Hindu law but there is no single Hindu law which is acceptable across the country for all Hindus and non-Hindus (i.e. not just Muslims but also Christians, Parsis, Tribals, Sikhs, etc.) Any exercise that delves into the details, even if it’s a stitched-up quick code, will be a Pandora’s box, full of unacceptable elements for all concerned.

Therefore, the UCC as a concrete proposition is AWOL. Try to persuade any Hindu family in the UP Prime Ministers Constituency that it is acceptable to marry a Mom or first cousin. And try to persuade a Hindu family in the foreign minister’s home state of Tamil Nadu to stop doing this.