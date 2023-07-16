Momen Courts ASEAN to Obtain Bangladesh Dialogue Partner Status





ASEAN’s effective role aims to ensure safe and sustainable return of Rohingyas to Myanmar

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has urged ASEAN member states to lend active support to Bangladesh’s bid to gain status as a sectoral dialogue partner of the regional bloc by their next summit. He made the call while speaking at the 30th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) held on Friday in Jakarta, Indonesia. Momen also called for stronger and more effective support from ASEAN leaders and ARF member states to ensure the safe, sustainable, dignified and voluntary return of Rohingyas to their countries of origin, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Appreciating this year’s theme, “ASEAN Matters: The Epicenter of Growth”, he recognized ASEAN’s strong and effective commitment to strengthening regionalism and multilateralism as well as ASEAN’s central role in building trust through constructive dialogue. While presenting an overview of Bangladesh’s socio-economic development over the past decade, Momen highlighted effective Covid management, disaster risk reduction, investment in sustainable infrastructure and contribution to peacekeeping operations. United Nations peace. He also quoted Bangladesh’s Indo-Pacific Outlook (IPO), highlighting Bangladesh’s peace-centered foreign policy based on Nation Father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s saying “friendship to all, wickedness to none”. . Furthermore, he highlighted the need for finance and technology transfer to effectively exit LDCs, achieve the SDGs, become an advanced knowledge-based economy and build a prosperous and climate-resilient delta in time. Momen reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment and continued support to ARF activities aimed at collective security, peace and shared prosperity. The meeting concluded with the adoption of seven outcome documents, including the ARF Statement on Commemorating 30 Years of ARF, the 30th ASEAN Regional Forum Statement on Enhancing Cooperation in non-traditional maritime security, ARF Statement on Reducing Nuclear Risks, Guidance on Reducing Nuclear Risks: In Pursuit of a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Collection of Documents Commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the ASEAN Regional Forum , ARF Work Plan for Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime 2023-2025 and Concept Paper on the Establishment of an Expert Group on Ferry Safety. Foreign ministers, deputy foreign ministers and representatives of the 27 ARF member states participated in the meeting. The meeting was chaired by Retno LP Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia and Chairman of the 30th ARF. Foreign Minister Momen led the Bangladesh delegation to the 30th ARF. He attended the reception hosted by the Indonesian Foreign Minister and also visited Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia.

