‘I was completely amazed…’: actor R Madhavan on meeting Prime Minister Modi, Frenchman Emmanuel Macron





Famous actor and director R Madhavan has shared photos of the grand banquet hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum in Paris. Madhavan thanked Prime Minister Modi and Macron in his Instagram post “for giving a lesson in grace and humility”. Madhavan also talked about the July 14 celebrations, which was attended by Indian army, navy and air force. The passion and dedication to doing good for the Indo-French relationship, as well as the peoples of both countries, was palpable and intense during the 14th of July celebration in Paris on July 14, 2023. I was in awe of the dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, these two world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations,” said said Madhavan. Madhavan further said that there was positivity and mutual respect in the air during the grand banquet dinner. He also recounted the moment President Macron took a selfie with him and Prime Minister Modi very gracefully and kindly stood up to be part of the moment. He added that the moment will be forever etched in his mind for the uniqueness and impact of this photo. The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace. I sincerely pray that their vision and dreams will bear fruit for all of us at the desired and appropriate time. President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our Honorable Prime Minister very graciously and kindly rose to be part of it…a moment that will forever be etched in my mind both for the uniqueness and the impact of this photo,” the actor said. Madhavan further noted that July 14 was also special due to the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, which had the Vikas engine built under the guidance of former Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientist, Nambi Narayanan . On July 14, President Macron hosted a ceremonial dinner at the Louvre Museum in Paris for Prime Minister Modi. It was the first time a major banquet had been held at the Louvre Museum since 1957. Queen Elizabeth II was the last international leader to be hosted at the Louvre Museum in 1957. Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej was also one of the guests at the grand banquet held at the Louvre Museum. Commenting on his dinner experience, Kej said it was a huge honor to sit with Prime Minister Modi and Frances Macron and dine with them. Kej tweeted: Wow! Our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, you constantly make all of us Indians proud! Attended the official dinner in honor of PM Modiji at the Louvre Museum hosted by the suave and gracious President of France Emmanuel Macron. The last leader welcomed to the Louvre was Queen Elizabeth II in 1957!! A huge honor to sit with and dine with the two world leaders. The world is indeed in good hands. A bright future ahead. Also read: To the people of India: Frenchman Emmanuel Macron shares a special message on Prime Minister Modis’ visit Also watch: First quarter results next week: HDFC Bank, Tata Elxsi, LTIMindtree, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, HDFC Life, others Also Read: Peak Moment of Bengaluru! Tenant interview is more grueling than playing field, says startup founder Also watch: Case Mate Waterproof Floating Pouch, Armor X MXS iPad Case, Targus 15.6-inch Terra; Must have accessories during monsoon to keep gadgets safe : Tech Today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/trends/story/i-was-in-complete-awe-actor-r-madhavan-on-meeting-pm-modi-frances-emmanuel-macron-389908-2023-07-16 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos