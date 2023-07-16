Iran seeks boost as SCO member but faces domestic and organizational hurdles, analysts say

Iran got a small relief from its isolation by the West this month by joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization of Eurasian Nations. But analysts based in Iran and the United States say Tehran faces significant obstacles to benefiting from its membership in the SCO.

Tehran became the ninth member of the SCO on July 4, when Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attended a virtual SCO summit hosted by India. This was an upgrade from the observer status Iran had held with the group since 2005. Besides India, other SCO members include China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

A day after Iran’s accession, Iranian state-sanctioned news sites published comments by two Iranian international affairs experts who said that before Tehran could enjoy economic benefits as as a member of the SCO, he had to overcome multiple national obstacles.

Iran must be able to provide goods and products with competitive characteristics in the market of other countries, Vahid Shaqaqi-Shahri told Iran’s Justice Mizan news agency. He said such competitiveness was necessary for Iran to achieve balanced trade with other SCO members, which in turn would allow them to shift from trading in US dollars to using their own cash.

Iran has sought to reduce its reliance on the dollar in response to US and European sanctions imposed on Iran’s banking system in recent years. These sanctions have hampered Iran’s ability to conduct international trade, much of which is denominated in dollars.

Another expert, Abolfazl Zohrehvand, told the Hamshahri Online news site that the Iranian government should closely monitor and consider adopting SCO members’ common customs standards and regulations. We hope the government will take these basic steps…to support the private sector…to benefit from the situation, Zohrehvand said.

Acknowledging that such progress is unlikely anytime soon, the semi-official Tasnim news agency published an article on July 10 quoting the president of the Iran-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Majidreza Hariri, as saying that we should not seek immediate benefits from joining this organization, such as a drop in dollar value [against the Iranian rial]. He added that the economic gains would take a long time to materialize.

Another obstacle preventing Iran from benefiting from the SCO is the structure of the organization itself, as Nicole Grajewski, an international security researcher at the Harvard Kennedy School, said on VOA’s Flashpoint Iran podcast. Grajewski is the author of a report, Iran and the SCO: The Quest for Legitimacy and Regime Preservation, published last month in the peer-reviewed academic journal Middle East Policy.

The following transcript of Grajewski’s July 6 interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

VOA: What are the main advantages for Iran of being in this organization?

Nicole Grajewski, Harvard Kennedy School: In terms of benefits, the SCO offers very little. It is not like NATO or the European Union, whose members enjoy certain privileges such as mutual defense or economic integration. The SCO really functions as a sort of ad hoc organization that comes together with several forums.

On the sidelines [of those forums], Iran has the possibility of engaging with many Central Asian states, Russia, China, India and Pakistan. But in terms of real institutional benefits [from the SCO]they are quite marginal.

There are some dimensions of the SCO related to regime security that Iran could benefit from. The SCO maintains a list of banned organizations that fall under the three evils, such as [SCO members] say: terrorism, extremism and separatism. In essence, all SCO states must recognize these groups as illegal organizations.

VOA: Iran was associated with the SCO for some time before becoming a full member. What did this engagement look like in practice?

Grajewski: Engagement within the SCO, because it is not as solid an institution as many of its European equivalents, is based on the meeting of the foreign ministers of the respective countries and the planning of the discussions during of the great annual summit. This summit consists of a plenary session where the leaders vote on various proposals that have been discussed beforehand.

Observer states do not have the opportunity to vote on resolutions or initiatives that the SCO advocates. Now Iran can do it [as a member]. Moreover, the SCO is governed by consensus. This means that all member states basically have to agree on everything going forward. Iran will therefore also have this capability.

But there is no formal mechanism beyond the SCO plenary session that allows members to coordinate.

VOA: You wrote that Iran benefits from association with the SCO in terms of political solidarity with other members. How does this solidarity help it to resist Western pressure?

Grajewski: For many SCO states, whenever there is some kind of [external] interference in their domestic affairs, they will come out and say that this [perceived interference] is against the principles of the SCO and touts this narrative.

Iran benefited from it before joining the SCO. During [Irans 2009] green movement [antigovernment protests]the SCO was adamant, led mainly by Russia and Tajikistan, to come out and say the protests were outside interference [in Irans affairs].

The SCO also supported a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue. The SCO came out in favor of the negotiations that led to [the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as] the Joint Global Action Plan.

Thus, the SCO provides Iran [diplomatic] cover some of his stuff. But that doesn’t always translate into politics. In many ways, solidarity is virtual and without much substance.

VOA: What do other SCO members get from admitting Iran to their club?

Grajewski: The organization has lost much of its importance, partly due to disagreements between Russia and China over the fate of the organization, and also due to the inclusion of India and Pakistan. [in 2017]which really made it a less cohesive block.

Iran’s membership is in some ways symbolic. This allows the organization to say that it has a wider geographic reach. In addition, many stories from SCO member states about the organization point to its potential for economic connectivity, and Iran is a huge node of it. In addition, Iran has experience in fighting domestic separatist groups and in conducting [what it considers to be] counter-terrorism operations. Some of these abilities might be important [to other SCO members].

But this is not the same as a new country joining the European Union, in which case there would be real economic benefits for other member states. That, I think, is the real distinction. COS is not as robust or bureaucratic as other organizations.