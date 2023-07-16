Putin puppet calls Boris a ‘retired idiot determined to start WWIII’ in epic rant | World | News





A close Putin ally has launched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson, calling him a “retired idiot” who wants to start World War III. The scathing rebuke came after the former British prime minister criticized NATO’s “mealy-mouthed dithering” over Ukraine membership. Last week NATO leaders met in Vilnius, Lithuania to discuss security issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

President Zelensky had expected a formal invitation to join the military alliance at the summit, or at the very least a timetable for future membership. When neither was communicated, the Ukrainian president could not contain his frustration, calling the refusal to even offer a timetable for membership “absurd”. Mr Johnson also strongly condemned the decision, calling it ‘madness’ and a ‘mistake’ in his Daily Mail column. The ex-prime minister’s interjection provoked a furious reaction from Putin’s right-hand man, Dmitry Medvedev. The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council has suggested that Mr Johnson be admitted to an insane asylum. Speaking to his Telegram channel, he wrote: “Former British Prime Minister Boriska Johnson has suggested accepting the Banderites (Ukraine) into NATO ‘unconditionally’.

“He would, as a retired idiot, be accepted unconditionally into a mental hospital. “There among his own people, he will be able to present himself as a badass and demand the start of the Third World War.” The term ‘banderite’ is Kremlin shorthand for Ukrainian fascists and refers to Stepan Bandera, a far-right leader who pledged to work with Nazi Germany after it invaded the Soviet Union on June 22. . Medvedev, who worked as Putin’s secretary when he was deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, then quoted a few lines from a song by famous dissident Soviet poet and composer Vladimir Vysotsky. He wrote: “Then everything will be as Vysotsky sang: ‘He cried, then laughed, then grew prickly like a hedgehog “‘He made fun of us, he’s crazy, what can you say.'”

The former conservative leader was highly critical of Western leaders after the Vilnius summit caused bitter disappointment for Ukraine. He expressed concern that some Western leaders could completely rule out future NATO membership for kyiv, as part of a negotiated solution with Russia. “This is madness,” he wrote. “Throughout this war, the West has tended to make the same mistake over and over again: overestimating Putin and underestimating Ukraine. No country needs NATO membership so much. All the alliance needed to do was establish a timeline, not instant membership; it makes no sense as long as the war is alive but for membership as soon as victory is won. All we needed was words that membership could start as soon as the war was over, with the understanding that it could be as early as next year. It would have been the right message for these brave Ukrainians who are now fighting for their lives like struggling swimmers who suddenly see the safety of the shore.

The idea that Ukraine should remain neutral after the war is beginning to gain traction among some military analysts. Sean Bell, a former British air vice-marshal, argued that the prospect of Ukraine joining the military alliance could actually prolong and worsen the war in a Sky News article. He said it was important to take into account Russia’s security interests in order to reach a viable peace agreement. Mr Bell conceded that Moscow was paranoid about NATO enlargement, which had seen many former Warsaw Pact countries join the alliance after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

