‘People want Imran back to lead Pakistan’: adviser Raoof Hasan





Imran Khan refuses to leave the field, even though many prominent leaders of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, have left him. He is embroiled in an uphill battle in court over some 170 cases, and the odds are stacked against him. But Raoof Hasan, his new information secretary, says Khan will keep fighting. Excerpts from an interview:

People react by trusting Imran’s leadership. They want him back to lead Pakistan.

A country without a judicial system and without the rule of law cannot even be called a state. We are at this defining moment in our lives.

Q Many prominent faces have deserted the PTI in recent months. Did it weaken the party?

A The party has been cleared of rats, defectors, bums and so-called elected officials. We return to our ideological moorings. I think the party that emerges from this, or perhaps emerges at this time, will be stronger, more viable and more credible, and it will be more rooted in the ideals for which the party was originally created by Imran Khan. On the one hand, I call it the merge moment, and on the other, I call it the phoenix moment. We have passed through the moment of crisis. This is the phoenix moment we live in.

Q Imran Khan himself has been a phoenix on several occasions. Every time they wrote it off, it came back. This time, it seems, he is in serious trouble. There are cases against him. How do you see his position at the moment?

A Well, it’s a difficult situation. I can’t hide this. More than 170 cases have been registered against him and he attends the courts almost daily. It is taxing, exhausting and very frustrating because these cases are fragile, fake and fraudulent. In all 70 years of his life, there was not even a single case filed against him. Unfortunately, this is not the background for most politicians in the country, who have lived in the world of crime. It’s a very difficult situation, but he’s there. He’s not the kind of person to give up. There was pressure on him to leave the country, just as there had been pressure on previous leaders who succumbed, then they negotiated and came back. He said, No, I belong here. I’m going to live here and I’m not going out. So, therefore, the only option is for him to face the cases. He frequents the courts. He is out on bail in most of those 170 cases. So, technically speaking, he’s a free man, but practically in a cage.

Q There are reports that he is in fact locked up at home. Does he still enjoy popular support?

A His ratings have gone up in most reviews published over the past six weeks, and he sits at over 70%. This was not the case when he was ousted from power. There is absolutely no way to compare him to anyone else. He sits at the top. It’s mainly because he was put under that kind of pressure, or he was put under that kind of condition. He is abused. This is why people react by trusting his leadership. They want him back to lead this country.

Q In recent months he has sought to build up international pressure. IMF delegates have also chosen to consult it.

A This in itself speaks to his relevance and power as a political leader. If not, what is the purpose? What is the need? Why did the IMF have to come and consult him? They deal with the government in power; they could have easily closed the deal. They said they wanted his support. There was conditional support which Imran Khan gave on the condition that the elections be held on time, in accordance with the constitutional provisions.

If I have understood correctly, the distribution of the $3 billion promised to Pakistan will be along the following lines: $1 billion will be paid to this government so that it can carry out its tasks until the holding of elections after the end of their term on August 13; then 1 billion dollars will be given to the caretaker government in order to last for the entire period that it takes measures to organize the elections, and 1 billion dollars will be given to the government which is elected in order to deal with the initial financial things. Its very important. He talks about its relevance in the politics of Pakistan. It also speaks to a perception that grows over time that he is the country’s next prime minister.

Q If elections are held, the date everyone seems to be talking about is mid-October, what are your expectations?

A It’s a fluid situation. It is very difficult for me to make a statement. My thesis, and that of most sensible voices, is that the government will only hold elections when it is certain that Imran has been neutralized.

It was a three-pronged strategy that they launched to neutralize him: the first phase was political neutralization, which they failed to accomplish. The second attempt was physical elimination. There was an assassination attempt that he escaped. There were several other assassination attempts that were aborted. The third phase is the one we are currently going through. It’s about getting him involved in business and banning him and his party from taking part in the elections.

I don’t know if this last phase will work or not. [But] whichever way you look at it, the election in Pakistan without Imran Khan and the PTI will not be an election at all. It will not be recognized by Pakistan as well as by most countries in the world.

I think the orchestrators of this situation are also in a dilemma. It is very difficult for them to decide whether to continue with their program or step back, do some introspection and possibly make a more pragmatic decision. July is a critical month, a lot will happen during this month which will shape things for the future.

Q There is a report from the Pakistani Minister of Justice saying that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif can come back and contest the elections.

A We believe in free and fair elections. We believe everyone who is eligible to participate should participate, including Nawaz Sharif. We are a political party, we are a democratic party, we believe in the philosophy of democracy and we will not deny anyone the right to participate in elections. But it must also be said at the same time that for the 15 to 18 months that this government has been in power, it has done nothing other than exonerate itself from dozens of corruption cases. They made selfish decisions, they changed laws, rules, regulations and passed resolutions from the floor of parliament. The purpose of all this has been to ensure that they are not held accountable for the crimes they have committed, and Nawaz Sharif is able to return to Pakistan to participate in the elections. We would always say that there are elections and that they are free and fair. This second part is something I have serious doubts about.

Q What are the biggest challenges facing Pakistan?

A saving is number one. We are on the verge of default. The IMF’s $3 billion package will only help us hold on until an election is held. The second is, of course, the rule of law. You must have seen the breakdown of institutions in Pakistan over the past 13-14 months. Look at how the judiciary has been assaulted from the floor of parliament, look at the way the judges’ audios have been released, their videos have been released, they have been humiliated, they have been ridiculed, they have been threatened. It was done in the open. Simultaneously, at the subsidiary level, all other state institutions practically collapsed. There is no rule of law in the country, there is no judicial system in this country. And a country without a judicial system and without the rule of law cannot even be called a state. We are at this defining moment in our lives.

These are enormous challenges and whoever comes to power will have to meet these challenges from day one. I’m sorry to say this, but we’re really looking into the abyss right now. If this goes on for another three months, or six months, if they decide not to have an election, if they want to continue with this bunch of criminals, we are going to sink deeper into the quagmire.

Q What challenges does Imran Khan face?

A What greater challenge can there be than a threat to one’s life? He lives it. He’s not the kind of person to back down and he doesn’t back down. He was pressured to leave the country. But he refused. He insists on staying back. He is determined to stay back and overcome the challenges he faces.

