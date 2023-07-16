US envoy Kerry visits China to revive climate talks

Text size





US climate envoy John Kerry will travel to China on Sunday to meet with his counterpart Xie Zhenhua and relaunch stalled talks between the world’s two biggest emitters of global warming gases.

Kerry’s trip to China – her third as President Joe Biden’s climate envoy – follows weeks of record-breaking summer heat that scientists say are exacerbated by climate change.

Bilateral climate talks bogged down last year after Nancy Pelosi, then Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, visited self-governing Taiwan and infuriated Beijing, which considers the island its territory .

But Kerry, a former secretary of state, has enjoyed relatively cordial and consistent relations with China despite Washington and Beijing sticking together over Taiwan and a number of other thorny issues, including advanced semiconductors. .

His trip to Beijing also comes after two other high-level visits by US officials – First Secretary of State Antony Blinken and then Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen – aimed at stabilizing US-China relations.

Kerry was scheduled to leave for China on Saturday, according to the US State Department.

The Biden administration has identified climate as an area of ​​potential cooperation with Beijing, despite tensions elsewhere.

The restart of climate talks between the United States and China will follow the hottest week on record globally, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

June was already the hottest on record, according to US and European agencies.

Kerry will aim to use his time in Beijing to engage with Chinese officials “in terms of increasing implementation and ambition and promoting a successful COP28,” the State Department said, referring to the UN climate talks in November.

Nearly 200 nations will gather in the United Arab Emirates for COP28 to find ways to mitigate global warming and its impacts.

As the top producer of greenhouse gases that cause climate change, China has pledged to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve full carbon neutrality by 2060.

President Xi Jinping also said the country would reduce its use of coal from 2026.

But in April, China approved a major increase in coal-fired power – a move, according to Greenpeace, that prioritized energy supply over emissions reduction pledges – fueling concerns over the that Beijing will struggle to achieve its ambitious goals.

“There are a number of factors that are limiting the hands of energy planners in Beijing right now,” Byford Tsang, senior policy adviser at climate think tank E3G, told AFP.

They include the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which caused major disruptions in the global gas market, and the reduction of hydroelectric capacity in China due to severe droughts in recent years, said Tsang said.

Millions of people in southwest China faced power cuts last summer after crushing heatwaves led to an electricity supply crisis that forced factories to shut down work, which has heightened national concerns about energy security.

“I think it would be politically difficult for China to step forward on coal policy at this point,” Tsang added.

During her visit, Kerry is also expected to discuss international climate finance efforts, following Yellen’s calls during her trip to Beijing for China to play a bigger role.

Kerry’s trip will be closely watched in Washington after Republican lawmakers described it as flying him a carbon-spewing private jet halfway around the world to discuss the climate with a political opponent.