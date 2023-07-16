As Turkey struggles with deficit, Erdogan pins hopes on Gulf funds during visit

ISTANBUL A huge budget deficit is one of the main problems facing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his party after their election victory in May, but even a supplementary budget is unlikely to remedy the government’s financial difficulties, which have been compounded by its election-centric policies.

With a budget deficit on track to reach 10% of gross domestic product by the end of the year, parliament passed a supplementary budget this week, authorizing additional spending of 1.1 trillion Turkish liras (42 billion of dollars). Although this sum does not meet the needs, the government cannot afford to ask for more due to a legal obligation to also increase revenues. Instead, the ruling party passed another bill that would allow Erdogan to allocate funds to public entities and expand his borrowing. limits in an approach that the opposition describes as unconstitutional.

Budget deficits are a major underlying factor in Turkey’s runaway inflation, which stands at 38.2% after prices rose nearly 4% on a monthly basis in June. The government may be talking about fighting inflation, but with local elections looming in March 2024, it has been reluctant to opt for full-fledged employment of anti-inflationary measures to cool the economy, rein in spending governments, slow income growth and increase borrowing. costs. Signs are mounting that such unpopular moves would only be considered after the election.

As prices continue to rise, Ankara has sought to appease the electorate with wage increases, vowing not to let inflation crush the people. This, however, is a recipe for a vicious circle that only aggravates economic fragilities.

The initial 2023 budget planned to spend 4.5 trillion lira ($172 billion) and a deficit of 661 billion lira ($25.3 billion). But election-focused government spending has led to a budget collapse, exacerbated by the two giant earthquakes that devastated large parts of the south in February. The budget deficit topped 263 billion lira ($10 billion) in the first five months of the year, 40 percent of the gap Ankara had forecast for the full year, figures show officials. The disaster, which claimed more than 50,000 lives and destroyed around 650,000 buildings, made the need for additional funding inevitable, especially given the expenditure required for housing needs. According to the amending finance bill, 44% of the additional funds will go to earthquake-related programs.

The pound’s fall since the May election has also contributed to the growing fiscal gap. Under a deposit system designed to curb dollarization and encourage lira deposits, the Treasury and central bank compensated depositors for currency depreciation in addition to interest paid by banks. The lira has lost 23% of its value since the end of May, adding to the cost of the scheme. The new bill will allow the central bank to pay all compensation and relieve the budget of the heavy burden of the scheme.

Nevertheless, the government still appears to need an additional 2 trillion lira ($76 billion) to spend by the end of the year. Under Turkish law, a supplementary budget requires the government to set revenues equivalent to 2 trillion liras and stick to the initial budget deficit of 661 billion liras. Unable to commit to raising as much revenue despite raising a range of taxes and fees last week, the government settled for a supplementary budget proposal of 1.1 trillion lira (42 billion lira). dollars), hoping to fill the gap in other ways. The omnibus bill passed by parliament this week includes provisions allowing Erdogan to disburse funds to public entities and raise borrowing limits for presidencies. The opposition has raised strong objections to the bill on the grounds that it infringes the budgetary power of parliament. The legislation is likely to end up in the Constitutional Court.

With the postponement of bitter pills, inflation is expected to reach 56% by the end of the year, experts say. In Turkey’s import-dependent economy, rising currency prices are a major driver of inflation. With income from exports and tourism not enough to cover imports, the country’s current account deficit widened to nearly $8 billion in May and $60 billion year-over-year.

To cover the gap, Turkey needs to attract foreign funds. But despite the appointment of a new economic chief and a new central bank governor after the elections, Ankara has so far failed to inspire confidence in Western investors and appears to be casting hope on the United Arab Emirates and other wealthy Gulf monarchies. Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has held talks in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates over the past few weeks, paving the way for a visit by Erdogan to their capitals, as part of a regional tour that will include the three countries from Monday to Wednesday. .

Ankara has not yet specified what economic deals are in the works, but according to unnamed officials quoted by Bloomberg last week, the government aims to attract $25 billion in Gulf investment through various means, including privatization and acquisitions. .

But if Turkey limits its efforts to the Gulf, it will face a growing currency crisis and rising currency prices in the near future.

The lira remains under pressure amid the foreign currency needs of importers, the country’s short-term external debt and a tendency for locals to flee the lira. The continued fall in the currency means that the cost of imported materials, the main one being fuel, is constantly rising, fueling cost inflation. An alarming signal, producer prices rose 6.5% on a monthly basis in June, with the 12-month moving average exceeding 86.5%.