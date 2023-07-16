PM castigates Imran Khan, promises change with Nawaz Sharif in power





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the check distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister’s Startup Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme on July 16, 2023. Screen grab from video Twitter/@GovtofPakistan PML -N calls for Nawaz’s return before general election. He says PML-N will accept public office in upcoming polls. The PM says the relief in petrol prices trickled down to the masses after the rupiah rallied.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan and vowed to change the destiny of the nation with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif at the head of power for the fourth time.

The coalition government led by the PML-N passed a law in June limiting the disqualification of parliamentarians to a maximum of five years, in favor of the leader of the PML-N, who had been disqualified for life from the elections.

The party is considering Nawaz’s return as it sees his return as a boost to PML-N ahead of elections, which are due to be held in October-November as the government’s term comes to an end in mid- august.

“Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the entire leadership of PML-N will change the destiny of the country by leading it on the path of progress and prosperity,” the Prime Minister said during a check distribution ceremony in under the Prime Minister’s business and agricultural loan program.

He said his party would accept the mandate from the public in the upcoming polls, urging people to make up their minds after considering some facts and juxtaposing the performance of the PML-N governments with that of the PTI’s four-year destruction saga. .

Prime Minister mentioned that PTI tenure was marred by huge corruption scams including sugar and wheat scams, BRapid Transit Peshawar, Malam Jabba, Toshakhana gift sale, UK agency bribery of 190 billion. “No one can deny these crude facts,” he added.

While praising the statesmanship of Nawaz, who is his elder brother and three-time prime minister, Prime Minister Shehbaz regretted that the former prime minister was removed from office despite having ended crippling hour-long blackouts, provided laptops and loans. youth, brought billions of power and road infrastructure projects to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC) in 2015.

On the other hand, he said, Khan had a “phobia of PML-N leaders” and the opposition, as day after day he was “determined” to put them in jail in “fake case”. He said that the leader of the PTI could not assimilate the revolutionary measures taken by the PML-N government.

The prime minister went on to say that Nawaz and his party experienced the worst kind of political vendetta even though they were sent into exile after their ousting from power, but unlike the PTI leader, the PML-N supremo n never thought of anything against the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said Khan, who had been brought to power by “bogus elections”, had continued to chant the corruption charges during his four years in office but had failed to prove them.

“When he (Khan) was constitutionally removed from the halls of power, he used dirty language and tactics against state institutions,” he added.

Speaking about the recent drop in oil prices, he said relief had been passed on to the masses following the strengthening of the rupee against the dollar.

He further said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program is a challenge for the country rather than a relief, but bold moves will help stabilize the country’s economy.

Additional APP input

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/499619-pm-castigates-imran-khan-promises-change-with-nawaz-sharif-in-power

