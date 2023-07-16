Narendra Modi, India, United Arab Emirates, Narendra Modi





New Delhi: After concluding his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a video recounting highlights of his trip to the Gulf nation and said the two countries would continue to work together close collaboration for the global good. Sharing a video on Twitter on Sunday which featured him at important events in the UAE, Prime Minister Modi wrote: “India and the UAE will continue to work closely together for global good! Here are the highlights from yesterday…” On July 15, Prime Minister Modi reached Delhi airport after successfully completing his visit to France and the United Arab Emirates. “Concluding a productive visit to the UAE. Our nations are working together on so many issues aimed at improving our planet. I thank His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm hospitality,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s departure for New Delhi, Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the trip was “short but very important, a milestone in the partnership between India and the UAE”. During a briefing on Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the UAE, Kwatra said that Prime Minister Modi had “in-depth discussions with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan”. He also called the visit of “considerable strategic importance” as it highlighted the “deep bond of friendship and trust” between Prime Minister Modi and the President of the United Arab Emirates. India and the United Arab Emirates signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) last year and since the signing of this historic important strategic agreement between the two countries, the trade and economic partnership and engagement has grown. significantly developed between the two countries, Kwatra said. He noted that “visiting this time establishes another pillar of this strategic economic partnership in two important ways.” The foreign minister also said Prime Minister Modi’s visit may open “new avenues for India” to consider building a similar partnership with other countries in the region and beyond. Prime Minister Modi arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday and was received by Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the airport. Upon his arrival at Abu Dhabi airport, Prime Minister Modi also received a solemn welcome. During his visit, the Prime Minister met with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In addition, COP28 President-elect Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber also called Prime Minister Modi and the two leaders had discussions on high-profile issues. Prime Minister Modi also pledged India’s support to the UAE for its COP28 presidency. Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the iconic Burj Khalifa was lit up in the colors of the Indian flag. As part of the sound and light show at the Burj on Friday, setting the stage for Prime Minister Modi’s arrival in the Gulf nation on an official visit, the skyscraper also featured his picture, followed by text which read: “Welcome, Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” The Prime Minister embarked for the United Arab Emirates on Saturday after concluding his two-day visit to France. Prime Minister Modi described his visit to France as “memorable”, adding that it was all the more remarkable as he was taking part in the July 14 celebrations. He also expressed his gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and the French people for their warmth and hospitality. During his two-day official visit to France, Prime Minister Modi took part in the July 14 celebrations as a guest of honor on Friday. He traveled to France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. “To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership, a 241-member Indian Armed Forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the parade,” the PMO said in a statement. (ANI)

