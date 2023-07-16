Trump seeks unprecedented delays as he battles lawsuits





Former President Trump is asking for unprecedented delays as he faces lawsuits for mishandling classified documents, citing his status as a candidate and other factors requiring the case to be pushed back indefinitely.

The strategy, if successful, would postpone Trump’s trial to a window that may be more favorable to him. If Trump is reelected, his administration’s Justice Department could drop the charges, or another newly elected Republican president could pardon him.

It is not uncommon for an accused to request delays in his trial.

But Jeff Robbins, a former federal prosecutor, said the extent to which Trump did so was unique and was just the first of many times Trump’s team could seek extensions.

“It is normal for defendants, as part of their defense strategy, to request a postponement of cases. The delay requested by this criminal defendant is, however, unprecedented,” he said.

Robbins was in disbelief as he laid out Trump’s arguments.

“Really?” He asked.

“You are asking for an extra year and a half on the grounds that if the trial takes place before the elections, you will not be able to benefit from a fair trial?” he added. “Or B) In a case that’s actually not particularly complicated at all, it’s so complicated that your lawyers need millennia and change before they can adequately prepare for trial.

“Or C) ‘I’m going to be so busy dealing with these other matters that I don’t have time for your little trial, judge,'” he concluded.

Robbins said the arguments “will be mocked in court in 99 out of 100 courtrooms.”

Trump’s motion to continue the trial, filed Monday, awaits a decision from Judge Aileen Cannon, an appointee of the former president who presided over his initial challenge to the FBI’s search of his Florida home.

Trump’s team offered many reasons for the delay, ranging from his need to campaign to fighting for lawyers to review the evidence in the case – although the bulk of the case hinges on 31 classified documents not the thousands of pages of government documents Trump took with him.

“The court is now presiding over a lawsuit brought by the administration of a sitting president against his chief political rival, himself a leading contender for president of the United States,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in the dossier, arguing that the case “presents a serious challenge”. both to the fact and to the perception of our American democracy.

The Justice Department flatly rejected those arguments, noting that many defendants with demanding schedules must comply with court procedures, and some members of the legal team waited until the last minute to apply for the necessary interim security clearances. to review classified evidence.

“There is no basis in law or in fact for proceeding in such an indeterminate and open manner, and the defendants provide none,” the Justice Department wrote in Thursday’s brief.

A former Trump campaign adviser has speculated that the former president’s launch of his 2024 candidacy in November 2022 was a move designed in part to protect himself from his legal troubles, and pressure for delays was a further evidence of how Trump hopes to use the political calendar to evade judicial scrutiny.

Trump himself has denied that his presidential campaign played into concerns about the impending indictments.

Beyond this first battle, the case will present many opportunities for Trump’s team to challenge different decision points, each potentially delaying the final trial date.

Cannon set an initial trial date in August — a deadline consistent with the right to a trial within 70 days of his arraignment that has largely served as a placeholder. The Justice Department has suggested holding the trial in December.

A December date would represent a relatively accelerated schedule, but initial dates are often delayed before trial as parties bring new motions. The DOJ argued that any postponements should be made as issues arise, rather than well before considering any other specific motions from Trump’s team.

The DOJ, however, has little ability to challenge the deadlines set by Cannon in the case.

“Judges have considerable discretion in organizing trials and planning the proceedings leading up to a trial session,” Robbins said.

“That is to say, there is an inherent difficulty in reversing a decision made by this judge on programming that hampers prosecution and helps Trump. … This is exactly the kind of area where appellate courts don’t really provide a huge barrier of safety for a federal judge.

There are also no laws outlining how trials should be scheduled with respect to major elections.

The DOJ has its own internal policy, however, advising against taking actions that could influence a candidate’s perception within 60 days of an election. Significant delays to the end of 2024 could even prompt the Justice Department to request a delay until after the election.

In addition to Mar-a-Lago’s accusations, the Justice Department is also investigating Trump’s efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election that culminated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“Trump is trying a strategy of delay even when faced with fewer existential threats than the two cases that have been brought and the two that are looming,” said Norm Eisen, a former Obama House ethics attorney. Blanche who served as a lawyer during Trump’s first impeachment. .

“He will no doubt try to do the same here,” Eisen said, referring to potential charges regarding Trump’s conduct in the 2020 election.

The delays sought by Trump’s team renewed questions about whether a re-elected Trump would try to forgive himself of the charges.

The end of Trump’s first term was already marked by questions about whether he would try to preemptively forgive himself or family members, especially in the wake of the riots on Capitol Hill.

“Madison wrote in the Federalist papers that the essential principle of our judicial system is that no man should be a judge and his own cause by which he meant no man should be a judge in his own case. So that would obviously go against that fundamental principle of justice,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who is an expert in constitutional law.

“You’re going to have an argument on one side that it’s stated categorically and unlimitedly. There would be an argument from the other side that this is an absolute affront to the basic concept of the rule of law. But like everything else, Donald Trump is testing our most basic maxims and principles.

This constitutional question would not necessarily arise if the Justice Department, whether led by Trump or alone, could drop the charges.

There are also charges and convictions that are beyond the reach of any president — state-level charges that cannot be forgiven.

Trump is facing such charges in New York and could be prosecuted in Georgia, where the Fulton County district attorney is mulling charges related to Trump’s efforts to void the election there.

And while the Florida case represented the first federal charges against Trump, they may not be the last.

Legal experts have also noted that the DOJ may explore other locations to bring additional charges related to the Mar-a-Lago case, such as New Jersey, given Trump’s Bedminster residence, or Washington, D.C. Any charges related to the Jan. 6 investigation would also likely be brought to Washington.

Those cases would appear before judges other than Cannon, which is based in the Southern District of Florida.

“In the back pocket of the special advocate is the ability to say, ‘OK, you granted them this absurd request in the Southern District of Florida. We will indict in one or both of these places.’ “Said Robbins.

“And he won’t get the special ‘don’t schedule trial until you know, Age of Aquarius’ treatment.”

