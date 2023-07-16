‘I will tolerate no more’: Pakistan’s latest threat to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan over ‘terrorism safe havens’





NEW DELHI: Once a clandestine mentor to the Taliban, Pakistan is growing furious with its former ally for providing safe haven to terrorists who target its forces with a series of deadly attacks. On Saturday, Pakistani Defense Minister Khwaja Asif, in perhaps one of the boldest rebukes yet, accused Taliban-ruled Afghanistan of providing safe haven for terrorists involved in the bloodshed in his country. “Pakistan would not tolerate this anymore,” Asif thundered as he warned the Taliban for providing sanctuary for Pakistani Tehreek-e-Taliban militants. He said that Afghanistan does not respect the right to be a neighbor and brother country and does not respect the Doha Agreement. “50/60 lakh Afghans have 40/50 years of asylum in Pakistan with full rights,” Asif said.

On the contrary, the terrorists who have shed the blood of Pakistanis can find refuge on Afghan soil. This situation can not continue. Pakistan will use all its resources to protect its land and citizens, the minister said, in a stern warning to the Taliban. A similar warning was issued by Pakistan earlier this year. However, the Afghan Taliban had

downplayed the threats. The remarks come a day after the Pakistani military warned Kabul to prevent terrorists from using its soil for attacks in the country. As many as 12 soldiers have been killed in two separate terrorist incidents in Baluchistan July 13, the highest – troop balance day in the province. One of the attacks was claimed by the newly formed militant group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan.

This is part of a series of recent attacks carried out by the TTP, or the Pakistani Taliban, a separate militant group that is also an ally of the Afghan Taliban. Earlier this week, Pakistani army chief General Asim Munir also warned the Afghan Taliban of an effective response from his forces if they fail to stop harboring militants who have been plotting cross-border attacks since then. Afghanistan. The Taliban-led government in Kabul did not immediately respond to the Pakistani general’s remarks. on safe havens and freedom of action” available to the Pakistani Taliban in Afghanistan.

He said he expects the Afghan Taliban to keep their promises of a 2020 deal with Washington to ban any terrorist group from using Afghan soil for attacks.

The TTP has grown bolder since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 after the United States withdrew. In January this year, the group killed at least 100 people in a suicide bombing in the city of Peshawar in northwestern Afghanistan, one of the deadliest attacks. in its history. Reports said some of the Taliban fighters aiding the TTP brought weapons the US left behind, including M-16s and sniper rifles with thermal night-vision goggles, the people said. Hundreds of TTP fighters released from a Kabul prison by the Taliban after the group regained power have also returned to fight in Pakistan, they added. The TTP is the largest and deadliest of a dozen insurgent groups in Pakistan, with thousands of fighters hailing from the tribal belt. (With agency contributions)

