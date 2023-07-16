The long history of Cisumdawu Toll Road, started by President SBY, inaugurated by President Jokowi swallows Rp. 18.33 T of budget





Setya Novanto| President Joko Widodo inaugurated Cileunyi-Sumedang-Dawuan (Cisumdawu) Toll Road in Sumedang Regency, West Java Province on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.– SUMEDANG, JAMBIEKSPRES.CO.ID–The Cileunyi-Sumedang-Dawuan (Cisumdawu) toll road has a long history of inauguration by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Tuesday (7/11). To be able to complete the 61.6 Km long toll road, it will take 12 years from 2011 to 2023 from when it was still in the era of President SBY. The Cisumdawu Toll Road was first laid in 2011 by then West Java Governor Ahmad Heryawan and Public Works Minister Held Djoko Kirmanto. At this time or 12 years ago, the foundation stone laying was centered in Citali Village, Pamulihan Village, Sumedang Regency, West Java. While at the inauguration last Tuesday (11/7), President Jokowi said, the presence of Cisumdawu Toll Road was to fully support the operation of West Java International Airport (BIJB) Kertajati. “We hope that the operation of this toll road will facilitate and improve connectivity with Kertajati Airport. We hope that once the toll road is completed, Kertajati Airport will be fully operational in October,” said President Jokowi. President Jokowi also said that there are currently many other countries that want to partner with companies and support investment at Kertajati airport. “After being supported by Cisumdawu Toll Road, this Kertajati is our future. Now many foreign countries want to join forces with Kertajati to increase air traffic. We hope it will become a big airport in the future said President Jokowi. Minister Basuki said the construction of the Cisumdawu toll road was divided into a 28.4 km portion of the state budget (sections 1 and 2) and a 33.2 km investment portion for the state budget. Business Entity of Toll Road (BUJT) PT Citra Karya Jabar Tol (CKJT). Sections 3 to 6). “Of the total construction value of IDR 18.33 tons, IDR 9.26 tons is the investment part. Meanwhile, Rs 9.07 trillion comes from the state budget as a form of government support With the APBN share approaching 50%, it may reduce the Cisumdawu toll rate,” Minister Basuki explained. After being inaugurated by President Jokowi, the Cisumdawu Toll Road tariff will be removed in about 2-3 weeks. “I have asked BUJT to carry out a final operational readiness check. The street lighting has been installed, all that remains is to clean the median. tariffs for 2-3 weeks after the inauguration, then we will operate them,” explained Minister Basuki. Previously, Cisumdawu Toll Road operated Section 1 Cileunyi – Pamulihan (11.45 Km) since January 2022. Followed by Section 2 Pamulihan – Sumedang (17.05 Km) and Section 3 Sumedang – Cimalaka (4.05 Km) which have been operating since December 2022 to promote smooth traffic flow during Nataru 2022/2023. Meanwhile, for sections 4 to 6 Cimalaka – Dawuan (29.3 km), it was functionally opened when returning from Eid 2023. Also present accompanying Minister Basuki, Head of BPJT Miftachul Munir, expert staff of PUPR Minister for Technology, Industry and Environment Endra S. Atmawidjaja, Highway Director Triono Junoasmono, Head of PUSAKA Eko Suhendratma and Head of DKI Jakarta – West Java National Highway Brawijaya Implementation Center.





