Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to India after three-day visit to France and UAE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Delhi’s Palam Airport on Saturday after concluding his two-country visit to France and the United Arab Emirates. Delhi LG VK Saxena informed that Prime Minister Modi called him soon after his arrival to inquire about the progress made in alleviating the flood-like situation. Earlier, he had called Saxena and Interior Minister Amit Shah to inquire about the rain-induced situation in the nation’s capital as well as relief works on Thursday, the first day of his visit to Paris.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi called as soon as he returned home and gave a detailed account of the flood situation in Delhi and took full briefings on the related efforts underway. all possible work for the benefit of the people of Delhi with the help and cooperation of the Centre,” LG Delhi VK Saxena tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held in-depth talks with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, during which the two leaders discussed the multifaceted bilateral relations and announced that the two countries had agreed to begin trade settlement in their currencies. Prime Minister Modi received a welcome ceremony at Qasr-Al-Watan – the presidential palace – where he was warmly welcomed by the President of the United Arab Emirates.
“The respect you have shown me, there is no other proof of affinity than this like brother meeting brother,” Prime Minister Modi remarked during the meeting after his ceremonial ceremony. Welcome.
The Prime Minister highlighted the growing trade between the two countries saying, “Our bilateral trade has increased by 20%. For the first time, we have reached 85 billion dollars of trade and we will soon reach the goal of 100 billion dollars. If we decide, we can take this step before the G20.”
Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were exchanged between India and the UAE in the presence of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These include a pact signed by India with the Department of Education and Knowledge Abu Dhabi to locate the campus of IIT Delhi there, the establishment of a framework to promote the use of local currencies (INR-AED) for cross-border transactions by the respective central bank governors, and a pact on the interconnection of payment and messaging systems by the respective central bank governors.
READ ALSO | Key Memorandums of Understanding, COP-28, Bilateral Trade: Know Progress of India-UAE Relations During Prime Minister Modi’s Visit – Key Points
He also referred to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between India and the UAE last year, thanking the President of the UAE for his cooperation in reaching the “historic agreement” in three months. He said the pact would not have been possible without President Nahyan’s cooperation and commitment.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, the two countries signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which gave new impetus to their economic engagement.
PM Modi’s visit to Paris
Prime Minister Modi attended the July 14 parade in Paris as guest of honour, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. The annual event is held to commemorate the fall of the Bastille in 1789. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne greeted Prime Minister Modi at the airport upon his arrival on Thursday and he received a ceremonial welcome.
Modi also received France’s highest honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour.
On Friday, Prime Minister Modi held delegation-level talks with the French president on the second day of his official visit to the country. Addressing a press conference after the meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Prime Minister Modi said India had resolved to become a developed nation and in the journey France was seen as a partner natural, the ANI news agency reported.
Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron also attended the India-France CEO Forum in Paris.
During the visit, Prime Minister Modi finalized the acquisition plan for 26 Rafale (Navy) aircraft for Indian aircraft carriers as well as three additional submarines. The French naval group has already built six Scorpène classes for the Indian Navy as part of a comprehensive technology transfer in collaboration with Mazagon Dock Ltd.
It was the second time that India announced the purchase of 26 Rafale M fighters for the Navy, after the acquisition of 36 jets, made by Dassault Aviation, for the Indian Air Force in 2016.
India will be the only country to operate both variants of the aircraft in the air and at sea.
To find out more: Modi in Paris: cooperation on Rafale fighters, submarines continues, Indo-Pacific roadmap unveiled
