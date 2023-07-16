Did Erdogan really turn his back on Putin? – Hot air





At the recent NATO summit in Europe, Turkish tyrant Recep Tayyip Erdogan went out of his way to be the belle of the ball on several occasions. Most of them involved getting closer to NATO leaders and taking a series of steps that were not good news for Vladimir Putin and the rest of Erdogan’s friends in Russia. These included dropping his opposition to Sweden joining NATO and receiving Ukrainian President Zelensky in Istanbul. After carefully cultivating his relationship with Russia (not to mention Iran) throughout the war in Ukraine so far, why was he doing this? There was obviously a method to his madness. The daily beast describes it as Erdogan’s “devious master plan”. After months of carefully navigating a relationship withRussian President Vladimir PutinduringRussia’s War in Ukraineturkish presidentRecep Tayyip Erdoğanseems to stop. Just last week,Erdogan has dropped his opposition to Sweden’s membershipthe North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a move that is sure to irritate Putin, and announced his interest in reinvigorating Turkey’s efforts to join the European Union. He also received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul andassisted in the return of Ukrainian fighters from Azovstalcaptured by Russia in Ukraine, reneging on an agreement between Ankara and Moscow to detain the men until the end of the war. Reading through The beasts long analysis, I did not find anything particularly devious or masterful in what Erdogan was doing. In fact, it seemed pretty blatant. I came to much the same conclusions as the event unfolded earlier this week. Erodgan has tried (and unfortunately succeeded) to play both sides of the foreign policy equation against the center for years now. He wanted all the economic and security benefits that come with being a member of NATO while building an alliance with Russia and its allies. This is a rather ironic policy considering why NATO was originally created. But now Putin appears to be weakened after the failed Wagner Group uprising and Russia faces growing economic challenges. Being Putin’s dance partner is no longer seen as a profitable business for Turkey, so Erdogan is shopping. He clearly felt that taking these steps would restore his image within NATO despite the dubious and downright shitty ally he has been for the past few years. And he also hoped to leverage his shift in stance on Sweden’s NATO bid to boost his chances of being admitted to the EU. He even said it openly. Luckily, that doesn’t seem to be happening, or at least not yet. But I guess you take what you can get when it comes to Turkey these days. This move appears to be producing at least some results for Erdogan, at least initially. Canada previously suspended all talks with Turkey on exports and trade deals, largely because of Erdogan’s ties to Putin. But after this week’s announcements, they have invited Turkey back to the table. But this realignment can still backfire on the rest of the world in ways that may not yet have been fully contemplated. Throughout the latter part of the war, Russia stuck to an agreement under which it allowed Ukrainian grain shipments to go abroad unimpeded. Turkey helped negotiate this agreement with Russia. Now that they are excluded, will they continue to honor it? All the Kremlin has had to say so far is that there is no change in policy… Again.

