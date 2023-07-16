Trump mocks DeSantis on stage at Turning Point Action conference





On the turf of his main Republican rival and in his adopted state, former President Donald J. Trump told a sprawling conservative rally in Florida on Saturday night that it was futile for Governor Ron DeSantis to continue fighting him. for the party’s presidential nomination.

In a primetime speech at the Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Fla., Mr. Trump claimed his lead in the polls over Mr. DeSantis and all the other GOP candidates was insurmountable, and suggested that the governor of Florida step down for the good of the party.

Mr. Trump, who leads Mr. DeSantis by about 30 percentage points in national polls, dismissed Mr. DeSantis’ early momentum before he officially entered the race in May as a mirage.

Incidentally, he’s never been closer, Trump told about 6,000 grassroots activists at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Turning Point Action is a political arm of Turning Point USA, a grassroots pro-Trump group focused on millennial conservatives that was founded by Charlie Kirk.

Mr Trump took advantage of the absence of his rivals at the two-day event, which drew around a third of the Republican presidential field as speakers.

I don’t know why he’s not here, he said. He should be here to represent himself.

In a statement on Saturday, Bryan Griffin, Mr. DeSantis’ campaign press secretary, ignored Mr. Trump’s criticism.

Governor DeSantis spent the day with the Iowans and addressed a packed house at the Tennessee GOP Statesman dinner later that night, he said. It was a day after he delivered the strongest interview at the Family Leadership Summit, which Donald Trump notably skipped. Ron DeSantis is campaigning to win.

Mr Trump was greeted on stage with pyrotechnics and a nearly three-minute video montage of the former president. As organizers prepared the stage for his entrance, Mr Trump supporters, many wearing their ubiquitous red caps, watched musical performances by Elvis and Pavarotti on giant screens.

Mr. DeSantis declined an invitation to speak at the end of the conference on Sunday, according to organizers, who noted that he had worked closely with Turning Point Action during the midterm elections last year and had attended several rallies that supported Trump-endorsed candidates. .

But the same day Mr. DeSantis announced his campaign in May, the conservative group announced that Mr. Trump would headline his conference in Florida, perhaps upsetting the host governor.

Saturday’s list of speakers may have given Mr. DeSantis extra pause. It included three members of the Florida Republican House who endorsed Mr Trump’s candidacy: Representatives Byron Donalds, Anna Paulina Luna and Matt Gaetz.

Successively, each professed their loyalty to the former president, as booming subwoofers and smoke machines added to the theatrical effect.

Mr. Gaetz, the provocateur who nominated Mr. Trump for Speaker of the House earlier this year during the long-running GOP leadership struggle, drew a roar from the crowd when he said Mr. Trump were unwavering.

Of course, we ride or die with President Donald John Trump, he said.

And when Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News commentator, dared to suggest at the event that the Republican nominating contest was likely a two-candidate race between Mr. Trump and Mr. DeSantis, several thousand activists booed.

Ms Kelly, who tangled with Mr Trump in a 2015 GOP debate, relented.

The vast majority of the Republican Party wants Trump, she said, adding that Mr Trump’s indictments have only bolstered his stock with conservative voters. We all know who the best candidate for the major is.

In a nearly 100-minute speech, Mr. Trump noted that Mr. DeSantis had once been his ally and sought his endorsement during his first gubernatorial run in 2018.

I got him elected, he said. He was dead. He begged me to approve it.

Mr Trump said he was surprised when Mr DeSantis later refused to say whether he could challenge him for the Republican nomination, using an expletive to refer to the governor of Florida.

Tucker Carlson, who was fired from Fox News in April, sent the audience into a frenzy with an appearance right in front of the former president.

I don’t think most unemployed workers get such a welcome, Mr. Carlson said.

Mr. Carlson doubled down on his baseless claims that voting machines were rigged in the 2020 election and expressed sympathy for the Capitol rioters, saying a country that crushes discussions of the electoral process is not not a democracy.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the multi-millionaire entrepreneur running for the Republican nomination, also spoke on Saturday. Three other longtime candidates Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas; Francis X. Suarez, Mayor of Miami; and Perry Johnson, a wealthy Michigan businessman, are scheduled to speak on Sunday.

The same goes for Stephen K. Bannon, Mr. Trump’s former chief strategist who was found in contempt of Congress; and Roger J. Stone Jr., the pro-Trump operative who was convicted of obstruction but whose sentence was commuted by Mr. Trump. In the lobby of the convention center, Mr. Stone took selfies with Mr. Trump’s supporters.

All the cool people are here, Mr. Carlson said.

