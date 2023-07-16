Go home and do your job





Former President Donald Trump had a message for Ron DeSantis during his speech from Turning Point USA on Saturday in West Palm Beach.

This message: Get out of the campaign trail where he’s losing, and go home and do the job of Governor of Florida.

“And by the way, in the all-new Florida Atlantic poll, we totally dominate DeSantis right here in the state of Florida. So we want him to go home and take care of the insurance because you have the highest insurance in the country. And the bill they passed made it very good for insurance companies.

“All the money he’s using now is stopped because all the people who supported him,” Trump continued. “They say, hey, wait a minute, you’re down 57 points. You know, they may like it or not, but they don’t want someone who’s down 57 points and you know, they don’t like it, they’re not stupid people.

“Actually, all of a sudden, I’m getting calls from people. They say, ‘You know, sir, I just called to say hello.’ I said ‘I thought you were a DeSantis follower,'” Trump said.

“But running for hopeless causes, the election should be used to back the winning party against twisted Joe Biden in November 2024. We must fight together. We all have to come together and we have to fight.

Trump continued the attack.

“The time has come when Republicans should use these funds to build a state-of-the-art vote-collecting operation to overwhelm Democrats’ cheating and ballot-harvesting. Instead, DeSanctimonious and his facility managers are wasting precious time and resources dividing the party. They split the party. Although he’s falling so quickly, he probably won’t stay in second place for long,” Trump said.

“I wonder who he’s going to be. Maybe it’s Vivek Ramaswamy. Vivek could be.

Trump touched on a similar theme earlier in the speech.

“In the Fox poll just released, we lead the pack by 50 points among young voters, with Trump at 64% and a gentleman named Ron DeSanctimonious at 14%. I don’t know why he’s not here these two days, but he should be here. He should be here to run again,” Trump said, as the crowd booed the mention of the governor’s nickname.

Trump also revisited other familiar themes in the speech, including the claim that DeSantis was controlled by “globalists” and that he got a job at a “law firm” or a “pizzeria” without his endorsement against Adam Putnam and Andrew Gillum.

