Turkey raises fuel tax by 200% to fund earthquake damage





(Bloomberg) – Turkey raised its fuel taxes by nearly 200% on Sunday, a move that will amplify inflationary pressures and further strain household budgets. Bloomberg’s Most Read The new special consumption taxes on different types of fuels, including petrol and diesel, have been published in the Official Gazette. The increase will help meet funding needs resulting from the deadly earthquakes in February and allow the Treasury Department to maintain strong cash reserves, according to a statement from the department. The earthquakes caused more than $100 billion in damage, the government estimates. But the decisions also included putting inflation, currently at 38% a year, on a higher path when combined with a weakened lira and the government’s plans to increase spending to deliver on election promises. A new bill aims to offset some of the tax burden by waiving corporation tax and doubling motor vehicle tax for the year. A series of hikes have already been introduced on a variety of consumer goods. The series of increases could trigger inflation of around 60% by year-end, said Cem Cakmakli, assistant professor of economics at Istanbul Koc University. Even before their introduction, estimates hovered around the 50% mark, he said. But the surge in fuel, and particularly diesel, will have a broad impact because most economic activity runs on diesel, Cakmakli said. We expect massive increases in food prices given their importance for production and transportation. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who won a new five-year term in May’s vote, has promised a temporary minimum wage hike and pension increases. The lira has lost about a quarter of its value against the dollar since the elections. The story continues Erdogan brought in new guardians of the economy after the vote in a bid to restore his credibility. Former Wall Street bankers Mehmet Simsek and Hafize Gaye Erkan have been named finance minister and central bank governor respectively. Erdogan backs new economic team but won’t change rates An unconventional experiment that kept the benchmark interest rate artificially low despite high inflation ahead of the vote pushed inflation above 85% last year and depleted the country’s currency reserves as policymakers sought to keep the lira stable. The new economy duo promises price stability. The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than two years to 15% from 8.5% and is expected to continue what it describes as a gradual tightening cycle this month. The priorities appear to be improving fiscal discipline and normalizing the budget, but this is being done by ignoring inflation, Cakmakli said. Fiscal policy does not support monetary policy, and monetary policy alone is not enough to contain inflation, he said. (Updates with comments from economists beginning in the sixth paragraph.) Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2023 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/turkey-hikes-fuel-tax-200-085857379.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos