Prime Minister Modi gifts replica sandalwood sitar to French President Macron





In addition, Modi offered a marble marquetry work table to his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a sandalwood replica of a musical instrument sitar to French President Emanuel Macron and silk ikat from Pochampally in a sandalwood box to his wife Brigitte Macron, officials announced Friday, July 14. Advertisement This decorative replica gifted to the President bears images of Saraswati, considered the goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom and learning, holding the musical instrument sitar and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. The unique replica of the musical instrument is made of pure sandalwood, officials said, adding that the art of sandalwood carving is an exquisite and ancient craft that is practiced in southern India. for centuries. Read also : Diversity is greatest strength of Indian democracies, says PM Modi in France The coin is illustrated with peacocks, India’s national bird, and adorned with intricate carvings that reflect the myriad motifs of Indian culture, they said. Pochampally’s silk ikat fabric, which has its roots in the town of Pochampally in Telangana, is a fascinating testament to India’s rich textile heritage, they said. Renowned for its intricate patterns and vibrant colors, Pochampally’s silk ikat saree encapsulates India’s beauty, craftsmanship and cultural heritage, making it a treasure trove in the textile world, they noted. . Read also : Modi in France: Indians will soon be able to pay in rupees via UPI at the Eiffel Tower Modi offered a marble marquetry work table to his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne. It is one of the most attractive works of art made on marble, using semi-precious stones. The base marble is in Makrana, a city in Rajasthan famous for its high-quality marble, officials said. A hand-knitted silk Kashmir rug was Modis’ gift of choice for French National Assembly Speaker Yael Braun-Pivet as he presented the hand-carved sandalwood Ambavari elephant to Gérard Larcher , President of the French Senate. Read also : Prime Minister Modi receives Frances by Macron’s highest honor in Paris

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefederal.com/news/pm-modi-gifts-sandalwood-replica-of-sitar-to-french-president-macron/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos