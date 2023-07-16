Ministerial reshuffle which is no longer on Wednesday Pon





Jakarta – Minister of State Secretary (Mensesneg) Pratikno has confirmed that there will be a reshuffle or reshuffling of ministerial posts in the cabinet of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Indeed, on the basis of invitations circulating among the media, on Sunday July 16, 2023, it was specified that the announcement of a ministerial reshuffle would be made on Monday July 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. In the invitation, it was written: “The Minister Secretary of State expects with regard to the presence of Mr. Mrs./Parents at the investiture of Ministers and Deputy Ministers of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet for the remaining posts for the period 2019-2024 and members of the Presidential Advisory Council”. Read also : Jokowi: Golden Indonesia 2045 needs strong and courageous leaders The inauguration will be carried out directly by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). President Jokowi no longer seems to have chosen Pon Wednesday as the day to announce his cabinet reshuffle. President Joko Widodo will definitely reshuffle the cabinet, notably for the post of Minister of Communication and Information (kominfo) of the Republic of Indonesia which was previously held by Johnny G Plate. For your information, Johnny G Plate no longer holds the position of Minister of Communication and Informatics, after coming across a corruption case within the framework of the BAKTI Ministry of Communication and Informatics Base Transceiver Station (BTS) project. Read also : Politically Charged Mahfud MD Makes Sure To Monitor Johnny G Plate Case According to reports circulating in the media, several names are widely discussed. Here are the names: Menkominfo: Budi Arie Setiadi

Deputy Minister of PDDT: Prof. Paiman

United States Ambassador: Wishnutama

Wantimprints: Gandi Sulistyanto

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs: Pahala Mansury

Deputy Minister of SOE: Rosan Roeslani I heard that later, Rosan Roeslani will become the Deputy Minister II of the SOE, and Kartika Wirjoatmodjo will occupy the position of Deputy Minister I, which was until now occupied by Pahala N Mansury.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://infobanknews.com/reshuffle-kabinet-yang-tak-lagi-di-rabu-pon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos