



Ben Wallace will step down in the next cabinet reshuffle and will not seek re-election as an MP after four years as defense secretary. He will step down but has ruled out leaving prematurely and triggering another by-election for the Tories to fight back. Mr Wallace, who survived three prime ministers as defense secretary, played a key role in the UK’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and was a close ally of Boris Johnson. His constituency of Wyre and Preston North will disappear in the next election after boundary changes and he said he would not seek a new seat. I entered politics in the Scottish Parliament in 1999. It has been 24 years. I spent more than seven years with three phones by my bed, he told the Sunday Times. Mr Wallace had expressed interest in running for NATO secretary general before it was announced that the current chief, Jens Stoltenberg, had been given another year in charge. At the time, the minister said there were a lot of unresolved issues in the military alliance, admitting it wasn’t going to happen, and then downplayed the prospect of a future bid for the leadership of the ‘organization. Last week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shut down Mr Wallace’s comments in which he suggested Ukraine should show gratitude for the military support given to it. Ben Wallace served as Defense Secretary for four years Pennsylvania Mr Wallace had made the remark after the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, called it absurd that NATO insisted his country still had to fulfill conditions before it could become a member once the war with Russia completed. Mr. Zelensky later said: I think we have always been grateful to the UK. I don’t know what he meant and how we should be grateful. Mr Wallace is the longest-serving cabinet minister, having served as security minister under Theresa May before being promoted to defense secretary by Mr Johnson. He had previously been appointed Whip in 2014 and Deputy Minister in the Northern Ireland Office in 2015, while David Cameron was Prime Minister. Mr Wallace was a close ally of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson Pennsylvania Mr Wallace, a former Scottish Guardsman who also served in the Police Service of Northern Ireland, comes from a military family – his father was a private in the 1st King’s Dragoon Guards and served in Malaysia. He is hugely popular with grassroots Tories but kicked himself out of the Tory leadership race last year, despite being an early favorite in the race to replace Mr Johnson.

