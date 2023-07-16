Expert explains: With Prime Minister Modi’s visit, how India-France relations could take shape with a new roadmap for 2047





Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France on July 13-14, the two countries agreed to continue their cooperation in sectors such as defense and set out a roadmap for the next 25 years of Indian relations. -French. We discussed the wider implications of the visit with Professor Gulshan Sachdeva of the Center for European Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

This visit marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of a strategic partnership between India and France. Prime Minister Modi described the relations between the two countries as being in excellent shape and that they are strong, reliable and consistent. What makes this relationship unique in the way it was nurtured?

Since 1998, when India’s first-ever strategic partnership was signed with France, the two countries have worked closely together in almost all multilateral forums, including the UN Security Council. Convergence emerged on issues related to reformed and effective multilateralism, international terrorism, climate change, sustainable development and the Indo-Pacific.

Both are located in different geographical areas and are at different stages of economic development. But somehow, their worldviews seem to have converged. France is an integral part of the European economic and security architecture, which is based on the common project of economic integration and the transatlantic alliance. Yet the heart of French foreign policy has been national identity and strategic independence. Since Charles De Gaulle, French leaders seem to believe that a strong and united Europe could be used as a tool to improve France’s position in world affairs. President Emmanuel Macron intends to make the EU a third pole in global affairs with the United States and China through strategic autonomy and European sovereignty. In 1998, then-President Jacques Chirac wanted to resolve India’s exclusion from the global nuclear framework and refrained from imposing economic sanctions as many other countries have done. French views on foreign affairs therefore converge with the Indian preference for a multipolar world and strategic independence. The last 25 years have also seen unprecedented economic growth in the Indian economy. There has also been the rise of an assertive China. Economic and geopolitical factors have created huge opportunities for the two to work together. A strong institutional mechanism has been put in place to strengthen cooperation in the fields of defence, space, civil nuclear power, renewable energies, cyberspace, digital technology, the fight against terrorism, maritime security , regular defense and blue economy exercises. Both jointly launched the International Solar Alliance and established trilaterals like India-France-Australia and India-France-UAE. Thus, a similar worldview and new economic opportunities in India have sustained the partnership over the past 25 years. In the “Horizon 2047” communiqué issued after the recent visit, talking about the next 25 years of relations, three main areas were identified: Partnership for security and sovereignty, for the planet and for the people. Why do you think these areas were selected?



As the ties have developed over the past quarter century, the partnership for security and sovereignty, for the planet and for people captures the essence and ambition of the next 25 years. France has become the second largest exporter of defense equipment to India over the past ten years. 36 Rafale fighter jets have already been delivered. A large number of offers, including more Rafale jets, submarines, the joint development of combat aircraft and helicopter engines is being negotiated and finalized. Some of them may involve co-production and significant technology transfer. This is crucial for Indian defense modernization, supply diversification and the Make in India project. There is a convergence of security and economic interests in the Indo-Pacific. As outlined in a separate Indo-Pacific roadmap, the two can align their infrastructure, connectivity and development projects by linking them through trilateral cooperation with Australia and the United Arab Emirates or through the through triangular development cooperation projects. The release covers ambitions for a low-carbon economy. A large number of specific projects in the fields of renewable energy, circular economy and blue economy are mentioned. These could be useful for the sustainable modernization and urbanization of India. France is a pioneer in civilian nuclear power and has proposed to build six nuclear reactors in Jaitapur. However, it may not be easy to implement these projects due to changing global energy dynamics, huge costs involved as well as outstanding technical and legal issues. Initiatives to promote people-to-people contacts through tourism, collaborations between education and research institutions as well as businesses are helpful. To sustain this long-term partnership, we may also need strong links with civil society. The broader issues that are currently being discussed at the global level in the short term concern the war between Ukraine and Russia, in which Europe has a prominent place. In the longer term, China’s influence in global affairs and weak relations with countries like India and the United States are of concern. How can cooperation with France help India in such a scenario? Issues concerning Russia and China will continue to influence bilateral relations. For Europe, the major foreign policy challenge at the moment is the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is an area where Indian and French perceptions differ. In Europe, Macron is also being criticized for his softer approach to both Russia and China as well as his comments on Taiwan. Although Modi in Paris mentioned that he was ready to contribute to a lasting peace in Ukraine, no concrete initiative was outlined. Many European leaders, including Macron, have called China a negotiating partner, an economic competitor and a systemic rival. Since decoupling with China is not possible, the ultimate focus is on reducing the risks of economic ties with China. Although Europe’s tough policies towards Russia and France’s mixed approach towards China will continue to pose challenges to bilateral relations, it could also create new opportunities to work together. Have there been substantial results in the field of economic relations between India and France? One area that found relatively little space in the release is trade and investment. In recent years, India’s trade with France is around $10-12 billion per year. In comparison, our trade with countries such as Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam is greater than that of France. Most of the big French companies are present in India. Over the past 25 years, they have invested around $10 billion. India can certainly have better trade and investment ties with Europe’s $3 trillion economy. Negotiations on trade and investment agreements between India and the EU have resumed. The rapid conclusion of these agreements could give a new impetus to economic ties. However, knowing the history of these negotiations, we really need to redouble our efforts to finalize these agreements. Some of the new measures announced include increasing the number of students who will be admitted to France. Even if a language barrier exists, on what pillars is the growth of interpersonal ties planned? An agreement on migration and mobility already signed, greater student and professional mobility and improved links with civil society could help to bring India and France closer together. Alliances françaises’ target of reaching 50,000 students will contribute to reaching the new target of 30,000 Indian students in France by 2030. As language is a factor of mobility, encouraging French in educational institutions will be crucial . Multiple visits to France were made by PM Modi. To what extent can the state of Franco-Indian relations be attributed to the current leadership of the two countries, does their bonhomie play a role? On solid foundations laid by previous leaders, three Indian prime ministers and four French presidents have contributed to privileged relations between India and France over the past 25 years. Prime Minister Modi played a historic role in finalizing the Rafale deal and powerfully articulating the Indo-Pacific narrative, which has made a qualitative difference. The Modi-Macron bonhomie has the potential to make this a defining partnership. (Gulshan Sachdeva is Professor, Center for European Studies and Coordinator, Jean Monnet Center of Excellence, Jawaharlal Nehru University)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-global/expert-modi-france-visit-significance-outcomes-explained-8841673/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos