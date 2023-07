President Xi Jinping calls for building a ‘solid’ fence around China’s internet

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for erecting a strong security barrier around its internet at a cybersecurity summit in Beijing. During the two-day event that ended on Saturday, Xi asked Chinese officials to manage, operate and ensure internet access in accordance with the law, drawn up under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. . “We must adhere to the Party’s management of the Internet and adhere (to the principle) of making the Internet work for the people,” Xi Jinping was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua News Agency. Increased focus on safety China, under Xi Jinping, has focused excessively on national and internal security over the past decade. Attention has intensified in recent years, with the economy taking a back seat and national security taking center stage for Chinese policymakers. China has tightened its grip on cybersecurity regulations in recent years, creating a complex and challenging environment for businesses operating in the country. Timeline of strict security laws introduced in China In 2015, China passed a national security law that expanded its scope to include cyberspace, signaling the government’s commitment to tightening control over online activities. A year later, a law was enacted imposing requirements for security reviews and mandating the storage of data on servers located within Chinese borders. Watch: Russian President Putin may visit China to attend Belt and Road Summit in October 2021 has seen the rollout of Critical Information Infrastructure regulations, aimed at protecting key sectors and systems from potential threats. The Chinese government has also updated its anti-espionage legislation, broadening the definition of espionage and explicitly banning the transfer of information related to national security. While these regulations are intended to enhance security, they pose significant challenges for companies operating in China. Navigating the complex web of rules and laws surrounding online data and information is a complex task that requires a thorough understanding of the legal landscape. Failure to comply with these regulations can result in serious consequences, including fines, legal repercussions and reputational damage. In a similar vein, China’s financial sector faced regulatory intervention when authorities ordered Wind Information Co, the country’s largest financial data provider, to stop providing certain data to overseas users. Another significant development occurred in 2021 when Chinese authorities launched a cybersecurity investigation into Didi Global, a major ride-sharing company, just two days after its highly anticipated U.S. IPO.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/president-xi-jinping-calls-for-building-solid-barrier-around-chinese-internet-616207 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos