Turkey triples gasoline taxes as Erdoan tries to clean up public finances

Turkey has tripled fuel taxes as the government tries to raise money to recoup the cost of huge freebies ahead of May’s election and to fund a reconstruction effort costing up to $100bn after the devastating February earthquake. Taxes on regular gasoline have been increased by about 200% to 7.53 TL per liter, and taxes on diesel and a range of other petroleum products have also been lifted, according to an announcement published in the Sunday Turkish official newspaper. The increase pushed up gasoline prices at the pump by about 20%, according to data from state oil company Turkish Petroleum. The tax increase is the latest in a series of measures announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan since his re-election on May 28. Value-added taxes on a wide variety of goods and services were increased earlier this month as Erdoan’s new economic team pledged to streamline policies, after years of unconventional measures, have plunged the Turkish economy of 900 billion dollars in a crisis. The hike in VAT and fuel tax will increase the financial burden on Turks, who have faced a prolonged period of high inflation and seen the lira depreciate nearly 30% against the US dollar this year alone . In a sign of how Erdoan is seeking to revive the economy, the president will also visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week as he seeks to attract new investment from Gulf countries. Inflation fell to 38.2% a year in June from its October 2022 peak of 85.5% a year, but economists fear the weak pound and new taxes could push it back up. Tighter fiscal policy is part of a multi-pronged effort by Finance Minister Mehmet Imek, who was appointed in June, to put Turkey’s economy back on a sustainable path. Erdoan launched a big spending spree ahead of the May election, offering a month of free natural gas and boosting public sector salaries and pensions. Turkey also faces a bill of up to $100 billion to rebuild a large area in the south that was badly damaged by the February earthquake. Economists expect the Turkish government’s budget deficit to rise to 4.4% of gross domestic product this year, from just 0.9% in 2022, according to a FactSet poll, underscoring the fragility of public finances. imek is also looking to cool domestic demand, which many economists say is far too high after years of loose fiscal and monetary policy. The overheating economy has caused imports to far exceed exports, pushing the current account deficit to a record $37.7 billion in the first five months of this year. Higher prices could cool fuel demand and therefore reduce imports, since Turkey is a major energy importer.

