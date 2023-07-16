Donald Trump’s Turning Point Action SpeechFive Key Moments





Former President Donald mocked his rival Ron DeSantis during a speech at a Conservative rally on Saturday, telling him to “go home and take care of the insurance.”

Trump said there was no point in DeSantis remaining in the race for the Republican presidential nomination during a lengthy speech at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. Opinion polls show Trump leading the contest by a wide margin.

In the speech, Trump also spoke about the indictments against him, describing them as a “badge of honor”, and pledged to reinstate his controversial travel ban – and make it even stronger – if he returns to the White House.

Former U.S. President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 15, 2023. The Republican said he was “totally dominating” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during the nomination contest. Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images

Newsweek summarizes some key moments from the speech.

“We totally dominate”

Trump has accused DeSantis of neglecting his duties as Florida governor since entering the White House race, pointing to a recent insurance company exodus from the state.

Highlighting the opinion poll results, Trump said: “We totally dominate DeSantis right here in the state of Florida. So we want him to go home and take care of the insurance because you have the highest insurance in the country.”

He also seized on DeSantis’ absence from the conference.

“I don’t know why he’s not here,” he said. “He should be here, he should be here to represent himself.”

Newsweek reached out to a DeSantis campaign spokesperson for comment via email on Sunday.

A ‘bigger and stronger’ travel ban

Trump has pledged to introduce a stronger travel ban if he regains the White House than the much-criticized one his administration first imposed on people from mostly Muslim-majority countries in January 2017.

“When I go back to the office, the travel ban comes back even bigger and much stronger than before,” he said. “The United States will not be doomed to the same fate as countries like France which are really going through hell right now.”

Trump also claimed he would order entry into the county to be denied “all Communists and Marxists.”

Mexico gave “28,000 soldiers”

Trump also repeated an unverified claim that Mexico provided 28,000 troops to help police the US border.

“I said that Mexico was going to pay for [the wall] somehow; they gave us 28,000 soldiers for free,” he said. “It’s bigger than any wall and they’ve been doing it for years.

Trump: Chris Christie says we’re only building 47 miles. Then they checked with Border Patrol. Almost 500 miles of wall and remember this. I said Mexico was going to pay for the wall somehow they gave us 28,000 troops pic.twitter.com/poV2zz3yO6

— Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2023 Indictments are a ‘badge of honour’

Trump said he viewed the indictments against him as a “badge of honor and courage.”

“Whenever radical left democrats, Marxists, communists and fascists accuse me, I consider it a great sign of honor and courage,” he said. “I’m doing it for you. I’m indicted for you. Better me than you.”

He faces 37 counts of mishandling classified documents at his Florida property and has also been charged in New York with 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a secret money scheme. . He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Trump: Whenever radical left Democrats accuse me, I consider it a great sign of honor and courage. I do it for you. I am on trial for you. Better me than you and I believe you are over 200 million people.. pic.twitter.com/EfVlFV1HL5

— Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2023 Mocks Biden Gaffe

Trump took the opportunity onstage to mock President Joe Biden for mistakenly referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “Vladimir” during remarks at the NATO summit earlier this week.

However, Trump himself was mocked after appearing to say “Vladimor” when referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“If you have the right leadership, Russia is not a problem. They would never have done what they did, believe me, they would never have done. And I spoke to Vladimor,” did he declare.

“Did you see the other day, two days ago, he called…[Biden’s] talk to the president of Ukraine and he said “Vladimir”. He meant Zelensky,” Trump continued, before appearing to poke fun at Biden’s mental shape with hand gestures.

