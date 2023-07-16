Imran Khan, Imranists and the Use of Social Media





Imran Khan introduced many evil tendencies among his followers. The first is their intolerance. The ability to appreciate another person’s thoughts and perspectives, even when they differ from our own, is what it means to be tolerant. A tolerant individual listens patiently to the points of view of others and makes an effort to understand them. They simultaneously communicate their thoughts or views without argument. Accepting each other’s points of view without causing controversy is what tolerance entails.

On the other hand, intolerant people frequently lash out on competing topics, upsetting the tranquility of the community. They produce unwanted results and make the problem worse. These people also lack values ​​in their relationships and frequently argue over unimportant matters.

On the other hand, someone who is tolerant seeks to understand others’ points of view and respects their feelings and beliefs. These individuals strive to resolve disputes by respecting the views of all parties involved, which leads to successful outcomes and encourages healthy relationships.

The importance of tolerance cannot be overstated, especially in a multicultural nation like Pakistan where it is key to fostering harmony and peace. Despite the disparities in our ways of life, our traditions and our origins, it is important to accept and tolerate people of other religions, castes, sexes, political opinions, etc., which we are confronted with on a daily basis. A tolerant and peaceful society is the result of this kind of understanding and respect between people. Pakistan has a long history of tolerance, and it is crucial to maintain this quality in order to preserve our society’s ability to live in harmony.

The Imranists, (PTI Adepts who are also called Youthias) do not listen to the views of others and never accept logical arguments. They can’t listen to criticism. Two very close members of my family who are very strict Imranists (and I respect their choice) have blocked me on their social media simply because they cannot read or hear anything against Imran Khan. A couple of my relatives told me that don’t make the sin of making false allegations against Imran Khan.

They further said that you will have to answer to God one day and what will you say to the Lord about these crimes that you attribute to Imran Khan. They can’t even hear a single word against him.

It takes practice for a tolerant personality to emerge. You can start by politely listening to what others have to say and appreciating their feelings. Prioritize giving people their space and respecting their decisions. It is important to keep in mind that fighting will not solve our problems and will simply damage relationships. Thus, it is important to foster the development of a tolerant mindset and an understanding of its importance in daily life.

In terms of morality, tolerance relates to justice, fairness and respect as well as refraining from hurting others. As long as they are moral, it allows people to accept opposing assertions, beliefs, values, and ideas. Tolerance gives rise to the moral duty to appreciate people for who they are. Early civil libertarians asserted that tolerance is a moral obligation and that those who practice it cherish individual autonomy and freedom of choice.

After malicious incidents and rioting attacks on May 9, the mood of the majority of PTI leaders and Imranists is changing, which is a good sign. Most of them have abandoned their extremist thoughts and ideology and are returning to the mainstream. The need is to understand the fact that we should prefer our country above all else and should never allow anyone to oppose the country and our defenders.

Psychologists believe that empathy is a key motivator of moral behavior. Some claim that it inspires selfless and altruistic actions. Empathetic people can put themselves in another person’s shoes and are sensitive to their feelings. Tolerance is fundamentally based on this trait. According to research, people of all ages show a strong sense of fairness and empathy towards others who are different from them in terms of ethnicity, religion or culture. These people show tolerance based on empathy and fairness by rejecting prejudice 70-80% of the time. Therefore, encouraging empathy is essential to advancing tolerance. Imranists are totally behind in all these characteristics.

Never in my life have I seen such blatant violations of democratic and constitutional norms aggressively defended by seemingly educated individuals. After Imran’s ousting, I saw videos of PTI supporters burning passports, comparing Imran to Imam Hussain, and even videos where his supporters compare Imran to prophets. Likewise, a large majority of his supporters are apparently willing to believe the highly unfathomable theory that his ouster was a grand conspiracy of the United States.

It seems that the PTI is not a party but a fascist cult that is slowly turning into a political religion. Imran is not just a political leader but a demigod who must be vigorously defended, followed unconditionally and worshiped to insane levels. For Imranists, Imran Khan is a state, its ruler and all. They are not ready to hear anything against him. For them, Imran Khan is a red line while for me and the majority of Pakistanis, our religion, our country and our armed forces are red lines. We cannot accept that someone is still loyal to Pakistan if they cross these red lines.

Imran Khan and his party reportedly used social media to create a specific mood. While social media has facilitated access to information, it also has negative effects. Expressing one’s opinions, belonging to any political or religious party is everyone’s right, no one can deny it. In today’s politics, social media plays a big role in shaping people’s mindsets. But here the question arises whether the expression of political opinions or affiliation through social media is real or fake? Are political tendencies public or paid?

According to information received from a very reliable source, around 4.65 million people use Twitter in Pakistan. But Pakistan has the highest number of fake Twitter accounts in the world which are used by political parties to spread their narrative. This is the reason why the fame ball of Imran Niazi and his party in Pakistan was built on these fake social media accounts. Running paid trends and then spreading those trends through fake accounts was the PTI method. With these false trends, the people of Pakistan have been brainwashed and by launching social media campaigns through a few hundred fake accounts, they have tried to create the false impression that 220 million people believe that Imran Niazi is the Messiah, Imran Niazi is the leader of the Muslim Ummah movement, Imran Niazi is the savior and if there is Imran, there will be Pakistan.

The repeated spreading of lies and the spread of hate stories through fake accounts has led to tragic events like May 9th, but now neither people are stupid nor the youth of this country are oblivious. They learned that it was all a game of money and gaining power. With tax money supposed to be used for the welfare of the people, the narrative against state institutions continued by the social media team. People also learned that those who were supposed to work for the public good first sowed hatred and after failing miserably, they are now in the cycle of spreading despair.

It is sometimes said that Pakistan has failed, if there is no Imran, there will be no Pakistan, we are not free, we will be destroyed and except for Imran, all the others are thieves, etc. Countless fabricated stories are being spread by Paid YouTubers and Adil Raja, Haider Mehdi, Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada and other social media activists whose job is simply to spread lies and deception day and night.

The truth is that hard times come and go for nations, but history never forgives those who sow despair, so we ask those who cry out for democracy and free speech to be wise and honest. pity this nation. Do not lie to the nation or spread despair to satisfy your personal ego. This nation gave you a chance but you couldn’t deliver. You have given this nation nothing except false traditions and fairy tales.

After malicious incidents and rioting attacks on May 9, the mood of the majority of PTI leaders and Imranists is changing, which is a good sign. Most of them have abandoned their extremist thoughts and ideology and are returning to the mainstream. The need is to understand the fact that we should prefer our country above all else and should never allow anyone to oppose the country and our defenders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2023/07/16/imran-khan-imranists-and-the-use-of-social-media/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

