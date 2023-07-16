Cabinet reshuffle, here is a list of names that should be inaugurated tomorrow





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will definitely reshuffle his cabinet tomorrow, Monday, July 17, 2023. There are a number of minister and deputy minister positions that will be sworn in tomorrow. Based on reports circulating in the media, the following names are expected to hold the cabinet positions to be sworn in. Read also : Ministerial reshuffle which is no longer on Wednesday Pon The Minister of Communication and Informatics (Menkominfo) will be replaced by Budi Arie Setiadi in replacement of Johnny G Plate who is no longer in office after stumbling over a corruption case in the BAKTI project Ministry of Communication and Informatics Base Transceiver Station (BTS). Then the Deputy Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration (PDTT of Wamendes) will be provided by Prof. Payman Rahardjo. Meanwhile, Rosan Roeslani will serve as Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises. Hearing, later Rosan Roeslani will become the Deputy Minister II of the SOE, and Kartika Wirjoatmodjo will occupy the post of Deputy Minister I, which until now was held by Pahala N Mansury. Meanwhile, Pahala Mansury was transferred to become Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (Wamenlu). Also, it is reported that Gandi Sulistyanto will be appointed as a member of the Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres). Then, the name of Wishnutama reappeared in the cabinet of Jokowi who should occupy the post of American ambassador. Read also : Sued by WTO, Jokowi asks 2024 president to keep Gaspol Nickel downstream Previously, the question of a cabinet reshuffle had exploded loudly. In addition, it was reinforced by the circulation of an invitation from the Minister Secretary of State which contained “The Minister Secretary of State respectfully awaits the presence of Mr. / Mrs. / Sis at the investiture of Ministers and Vice- Ministers of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet for the remaining positions for the period 2019-2024 and members of the Presidential Advisory Council”. The inauguration will be carried out directly by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://infobanknews.com/reshuffle-kabinet-ini-dia-daftar-nama-yang-dikabarkan-bakal-dilantik-besok/

