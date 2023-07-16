Shocking! Throwback to the days when actresses refused to work with Imran Khan and Kangana Ranaut had the most sarcastic comment to make





MUMBAI: If you don’t live under a pop rock culture, then you would surely know that Imran Khan has been missing social media terribly for a long time now. In fact, Laut Aao Imran was quite trending a few days ago as fans missed the days when the actor was delivering handsome performances in quintessential Bollywood romantic comedies. While the star is still on hiatus, we came across a video when a few high-profile actresses didn’t understand his worth and refused to work with him.

While promoting his movie Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut, he reminisced about when Bollywood divas refused to work with him. The actress next to him also had the most outspoken response.

Imran Khan has worked with many top actresses in the industry including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. But there was a time when his films had no impact on audiences and the box office. In an interview clip shared by Reddit, he revealed that Nikkhil (director Nikkhil Advani) approached him for the movie early on (Katti Batti), when he was promoting Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. He ended up signing the film after the flop of Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. Suddenly he was in the position where the last two movies failed and they didn’t have a lead actress because of the same thing. Nikkhil approached an actress, who said, I really like the movie, but I don’t want to work with Imran. You change the hero, I’ll make the movie.

Nikkhil Advani refused and told the diva that he wanted to work with Imran Khan and would not change him. According to the actor, the director approached another big name, but she also said something similar. He revealed that the actress said, I really like the script, but I will only do the movie if you drop Imran and take my boyfriend.

At this point, Kangana Ranaut stepped in and said, These are the girls who, after watching the trailer, are the first to text her. Aren’t they stupid? Who would call them sages?

Well, Kangana Ranaut surely knows how to bring her co-stars back.

